Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Queens Road Revue 3.40 Catterick

Stayed on for third at Beverley (5f, soft) last July on the middle of her three 2yo runs and again finished well when fourth on recent handicap and seasonal debut there (5f, good to soft); there can be optimism she will improve for today's step up in trip and she's firmly in calculations.

Surveyor 6.07 Sandown

Showed steady progress at maiden/novice level and the form has substance; looked better than the bare result in a muddling/messy handicap at Kempton when attempting to follow up her AW reappearance win, and remains open to further progress; still of interest.

Magic Gem 8.22 Chelmsford

Dual 7f Tapeta winner; largely consistent when with previous trainers and began well for current yard when trying to make all and just pipped at Newcastle (6f, Tapeta) recently; up 1lb and back up in trip; big player.

Crack Shot 8.42 Sandown

Justified favouritism with 1l success at Newmarket (good) on 2,000 Guineas day, taking form figures over 1m to 1211 (the defeat came behind a very useful rival); worse off with Classic on Newbury running last August but that rival lacks recent match practice; looks the type to keep on improving at this distance and commands respect.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

