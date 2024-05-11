Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Cross The Tracks (3.07 Newcastle)

Won here in March before running an excellent race when second in the three-year-old sprint on finals day, splitting a pair ridden much more patiently. Can go one better with Oisin Murphy taking over in the saddle.
Matt Gardner

Cross The Tracks15:07 Newcastle (A.W)
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Richard Spencer

The Punt nap

Fairbanks (6.00 Newcastle)

Rattled off a quick hat-trick when entering handicaps and fitted with a visor, latterly landing short odds with ease at Goodwood in June, and will strip fitter for his reappearance, which came after an extended break and wind surgery. A 1lb drop can only help Andrew Balding's four-year-old.
Harry Wilson

Fairbanks18:00 Newcastle (A.W)
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Speed figures

Batal Dubai (7.00 Newcastle)

A dual course-and-distance winner but hampered and finished last here six weeks ago. Gelded since, Harry Charlton's sprinter may show his true colours this evening.
Dave Edwards

Batal Dubai19:00 Newcastle (A.W)
Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Harry Charlton

Newmarket nap

Treasure Time (3.42 Newcastle)

William Haggas's gelding was doing all his best work at the finish at Kempton last time and should enjoy this uphill finish.
David Milnes

Treasure Time15:42 Newcastle (A.W)
Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: William Haggas

Eyecatcher

Fearless Bay (4.17 Newcastle)

Ed Dunlop's runner showed up better than his finishing position on his comeback at Chelmsford.
Ron Wood

Fearless Bay16:17 Newcastle (A.W)
Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Ed Dunlop

Dark horse

She's a Gambler (3.07 Newcastle)

Her performance last time out was better than suggested after being slightly hampered on the run-in. She may have needed the run anyway and a step down in class should help her return to form.
George Bonds

She's A Gambler15:07 Newcastle (A.W)
Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Richard Fahey

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing 

Published on 11 May 2024

Last updated 18:05, 11 May 2024

