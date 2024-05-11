Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Cross The Tracks (3.07 Newcastle)

Won here in March before running an excellent race when second in the three-year-old sprint on finals day, splitting a pair ridden much more patiently. Can go one better with Oisin Murphy taking over in the saddle.

Matt Gardner

Cross The Tracks 15:07 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Richard Spencer

The Punt nap

Fairbanks (6.00 Newcastle)

Rattled off a quick hat-trick when entering handicaps and fitted with a visor, latterly landing short odds with ease at Goodwood in June, and will strip fitter for his reappearance, which came after an extended break and wind surgery. A 1lb drop can only help Andrew Balding's four-year-old.

Harry Wilson

Fairbanks 18:00 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Speed figures

Batal Dubai (7.00 Newcastle)

A dual course-and-distance winner but hampered and finished last here six weeks ago. Gelded since, Harry Charlton's sprinter may show his true colours this evening.

Dave Edwards

Batal Dubai 19:00 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Harry Charlton

Newmarket nap

Treasure Time (3.42 Newcastle)

William Haggas's gelding was doing all his best work at the finish at Kempton last time and should enjoy this uphill finish.

David Milnes

Treasure Time 15:42 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: William Haggas

Eyecatcher

Fearless Bay (4.17 Newcastle)

Ed Dunlop's runner showed up better than his finishing position on his comeback at Chelmsford.

Ron Wood

Fearless Bay 16:17 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Ed Dunlop

Dark horse

She's a Gambler (3.07 Newcastle)

Her performance last time out was better than suggested after being slightly hampered on the run-in. She may have needed the run anyway and a step down in class should help her return to form.

George Bonds

She's A Gambler 15:07 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Richard Fahey

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing

Read these next:

'He's well capable of defying his mark' - Conor Fennelly with two fancies at Leopardstown

Big-race trends: trial form can prove crucial in French colts' Classic

Newcastle Placepot tips: Tom Segal with his fancies for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.