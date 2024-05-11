Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Cross The Tracks (3.07 Newcastle)
Won here in March before running an excellent race when second in the three-year-old sprint on finals day, splitting a pair ridden much more patiently. Can go one better with Oisin Murphy taking over in the saddle.
Matt Gardner
The Punt nap
Fairbanks (6.00 Newcastle)
Rattled off a quick hat-trick when entering handicaps and fitted with a visor, latterly landing short odds with ease at Goodwood in June, and will strip fitter for his reappearance, which came after an extended break and wind surgery. A 1lb drop can only help Andrew Balding's four-year-old.
Harry Wilson
Speed figures
Batal Dubai (7.00 Newcastle)
A dual course-and-distance winner but hampered and finished last here six weeks ago. Gelded since, Harry Charlton's sprinter may show his true colours this evening.
Dave Edwards
Newmarket nap
Treasure Time (3.42 Newcastle)
William Haggas's gelding was doing all his best work at the finish at Kempton last time and should enjoy this uphill finish.
David Milnes
Eyecatcher
Fearless Bay (4.17 Newcastle)
Ed Dunlop's runner showed up better than his finishing position on his comeback at Chelmsford.
Ron Wood
Dark horse
She's a Gambler (3.07 Newcastle)
Her performance last time out was better than suggested after being slightly hampered on the run-in. She may have needed the run anyway and a step down in class should help her return to form.
George Bonds
Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing
Published on 11 May 2024
Last updated 18:05, 11 May 2024
