Sandown Placepot picks: Robbie Wilders has a crack at the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Brigadier Gerard night at Sandown is always a cracker and it's worth trying to crack the Placepot there. Swift Victory endured a poor trip when fourth on his return at Kempton and should go well in the opening mile handicap (6.07). Zipster , an impressive winner on his handicap debut at Yarmouth this month, also goes in.

Sonic Blue is my main fancy in the National Stakes (6.37), but the Richard Hannon stable has such an excellent record in this race that favourite Hawaiian has to go in as insurance.

Plenty of the established stayers have questions to answer in the Henry II Stakes (7.07) so I'll take a chance and bank on Chesspiece , who looks the type to improve for this longer trip.

It is impossible to leave out Royal Rhyme in the feature Brigadier Gerard Stakes (7.37) as he sets a high bar.

The Heron Stakes (8.12) looks a cracker. Sons And Lovers shaped well in the Craven last time despite inexperience, while Frankel's half-brother Kikkuli is another going the right way.

The booking of Ryan Moore to ride Navagio in the final leg (8.42) catches the eye, and Crack Shot is also worth including after a winning return at Newmarket.

Sandown Placepot perm

6.07

1 Swift Victory

7 Zipster

6.37

1 Hawaiian

4 Sonic Blue

7.07

6 Chesspiece

7.37

3 Royal Rhyme

8.12

4 Kikkuli

7 Sons And Lovers

8.42

2 Navagio

5 Crack Shot

2x2x1x1x2x2 = 16 lines

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. £5 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £5 win + £5 place). Receive £20 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. Valid up to seven days after registration. 18+. Full T&Cs apply . begambleaware.org . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.