US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two tips from Saratoga on Belmont Stakes day

Program Trading

10.36pm Saratoga

1pt win

Seize The Grey

11.41pm Saratoga

1pt win

Belmont Park is under renovation so this year's Belmont Stakes card will take place some three hours north at Saratoga and what a card we have in store with nine of the 14 races being stakes events on what promises to be a fantastic day's racing in New York.

The Manhattan Stakes is the fifth of six straight Grade 1s and Chad Brown saddles Program Trading , who comes into this looking for his third straight Grade 1 win

The son of Lope De Vega was pitched straight into the very competitive Saratoga Derby over this course and distance on just his third start and he beat the well-capable Webslinger by a head whilst showing class, grit and determination.

Victories in the Hollywood Derby at Del Mar and the Turf Classic at Churchill Downs have followed and he remains an exciting prospect from a powerful stable.

Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan is likely to be well favoured in the 156th running of the Belmont Stakes as will Sierra Leone, who was closing on him all the way to the line at Churchill Downs, but this can go to Preakness winner Seize The Grey who can prove hard to catch if breaking alertly from stall one.

This D. Wayne Lukas-trained son of Arrogate has taken his form to a new level this campaign. He claimed a first stakes success in the Pat Day Mile on the Kentucky Derby card before going wire-to-wire in the Preakness.

He won that in the style of a horse who is rapidly on the upgrade so all looks set for a big run if jockey Jaime Torres can get him into a prominent position from the off.

