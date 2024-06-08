Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Billyb 3.15 Beverley

Won three times for Ann Duffield in 2022 and he's now 9lb lower than for the last of those successes; made a pleasing start for his new yard when fifth of 18 at York (7f, good to soft; 16-1) in May, giving the impression the run was just needed; major claims if building on that.

Witch Hunter 3.35 Haydock

Hold-up horse who is at his best off a strong pace, which he got last season when winning the Buckingham Palace Handicap at Royal Ascot (7f, good to firm) and the Group 2 Hungerford Stakes at Newbury (7f, good to soft); this should be run to suit and he ran creditably when third (albeit well beaten) in a curious renewal of the Lockinge at Newbury last time; lots to like.

Clararose 4.00 Bangor

Ran poorly on handicap debut but fitting a tongue-tie has helped in two starts since and she caught the eye travelling strongly for a long way before she hit the front at Warwick (2m5f, good) last month; up 8lb after that win but she's an obvious contender for further improvement.

Al Barez 4.45 Haydock

Won two in a row over 6f on AW in April to take career record to 5-10; had just a neck to spare each time but he's a sprinter on the up and his dam won the Irish 1,000 Guineas; won on good to soft/good to firm earlier in career; remains unexposed and could still have plenty more to offer.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

