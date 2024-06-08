Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's eight meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Bangor

4.00: Clararose

Regal And Royal is much respected for last year's winning yard and he appears the most likely danger to CLARAROSE who was well ahead of her mark when winning at Warwick last month and can defy an 8lb rise. Imac Wood is third on the list but Easter Junction remains with some questions to answer.

Emily Weber

Clararose 16:00 Bangor-on-Dee Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Beverley

3.15: Billyb

The most appealing candidate is BILLYB, thrown in on his best efforts for Ann Duffield and teed-up for a return to form after shaping encouragingly at York two weeks ago. A low draw is the icing on the cake. The main threat could be the lightly raced Zapphire, with Tropez Power also respected, while Fools Rush In carries risks but hasn't been with Ruth Carr long and is too well handicapped to be ignored.

Richard O'Brien

Billyb 15:15 Beverley Jky: Sam James Tnr: Craig Lidster

Catterick

5.40: Thrilling Dream

Starshine Legend is bred to be better than he has shown and any money for him on handicap/turf debut should be noted. AW winner Livinthelife finished a creditable second at Yarmouth last time but preference is for THRILLING DREAM who has improved since handicapping, winning at Bath and finishing second at Windsor. That form makes him the one to beat.

David Bellingham

Thrilling Dream 17:40 Catterick Jky: Tom Eaves Tnr: Ed Dunlop

Chepstow

7.00: Able Kane

King Of War is right in the reckoning, given his excellent course-and-distance record and a promising yard debut at Brighton last week. He is a big danger but ABLE KANE also catches the eye, for a yard that's won two of the last three runnings, having not been far away off a 10lb higher mark in a better 7f race than this last summer. Hat Toss can also be on the premises, along with Signcastle City.

Emily Weber

Able Kane 19:00 Chepstow Jky: Gina Mangan (3lb) Tnr: Rod Millman

Haydock

3.35: Witch Hunter

This should be run at a good clip and that will be ideal for WITCH HUNTER, who benefited from a strong gallop last season to win the Buckingham Palace Handicap and the Group 2 Hungerford Stakes. The lightly raced Godolphin six-year-old Noble Dynasty made all in good style in a handicap at Newmarket last month and is second choice ahead of the progressive Ramazan, who represents the bang-in-form Richard Fahey. 2022 winner Pogo could also be thereabouts.

Ben Hutton

Witch Hunter 15:35 Haydock Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

Lingfield

8.45: Mister Mojito

Yarmouth winner MISTER MOJITO is taken to show further improvement and defy an 8lb rise. Just Rita, who has proved consistent, is second choice. Monks Mead and Mbappe are also in the mix, while Maple could well improve off a modest opening mark.

Steve Boow

Mister Mojito 20:45 Lingfield Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: T J Kent

Navan

2.55: Rappell

After two good runs this season, Keke seems to be on a perfectly feasible mark and should be up to winning a handicap before long but one would question whether he can concede 25lb to progressive three-year-old RAPPELL. A scopey sort who won't look out of place against his elders, the selection has given the impression that he could rate a lot higher by the second half of the season. Havana Notion won't mind the ground and has each-way claims.

Mark Nunan

Rappell 14:55 Navan Jky: Robert Whearty (5lb) Tnr: Paul W Flynn

Punchestown

2.32: Jump The Shark

This can go the way of JUMP THE SHARK who belatedly got off the mark at Downpatrick last time and there should be more to come from him at this sort of distance through the summer. Gondor could be involved if ready to roll on return and Balinaboola Steel took a step back in the right direction last time.

Phill Anderson

Jump The Shark 14:32 Punchestown Jky: Kieren Buckley Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

