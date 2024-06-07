Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Haydock

Noble Dynasty

We might be only a week and a half away from Royal Ascot, but that hasn’t stopped Haydock attracting double-figure fields for its two Group races and the feature Betfred John of Gaunt Stakes (3.35) has an open look to it based on the market. However, it may not play out that way.

Noble Dynasty is bred to be a Group horse as he is a half-brother to top-class miler Barney Roy, and he is finally getting there now at the age of six.

He has been transformed by a gelding operation and his form figures in Britain since the procedure in November 2021 read 10111, including his four highest Racing Post Ratings.

Noble Dynasty missed all of last year and was beaten on his return from 469 days off when 6-5 favourite for a Group 3 at Meydan in March, but he must have been in need of the outing as he looked better than ever back in Britain at Newmarket last month.

He made all that day to take a 7f handicap by two lengths under 9st 12lb and runner-up English Oak, who was receiving 15lb from my selection, couldn’t have given the form a bigger boost when landing a handicap at this course by four and a half lengths last month.

The winning RPR of 117 that Noble Dynasty achieved at Newmarket would be good enough to be competitive in most Group 2s and he simply must be backed in this grade.

