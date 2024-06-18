Ascot Lucky 15 tips for Tuesday: four horses to back on day 1 of Royal Ascot

We've compiled four of the best bets at Royal Ascot on Tuesday to include in your Lucky 15 bets, courtesy of our team of experts.

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Facteur Cheval 2.30 Ascot

Versatile ground-wise; French gelding who has form figures of 32321 since upped to Group 1 level; finished second to Big Rock in last year's QEII over course and distance, then went one better in the Dubai Turf at Meydan (1m1f; held on narrowly) in March; could well build on that reappearance win and improve further; sire Ribchester won this race seven years ago (in course record time); very solid claims.

Kerdos 3.45 Ascot

Best handicap form when a tight second in the big 5f race (good to firm) here last year; came on a ton later, impressing with the way he extricated himself from cramped surroundings in a Listed Beverley race (good), then a close eighth in the Group 1 Abbaye; needed first two runs in 2024 but he set to work with a will when beating a top front-runner in a Haydock Group 2 (5f, soft) in May and this stiffer track can suit even better; trainer won this with the sire in 2016 and fields another progressive one today.

Nusret 5.05 Ascot

Grade 1 placed as a juvenile hurdler in April 2023 and won a 1m6f Flat handicap at the Curragh that June; while his hurdles performances in December and this April were satisfactory, he appears to be much more interesting today away from soft ground (ran on good to firm just once, creditably) and with this new stamina test, which could be just his cup of tea.

Israr 5.40 Ascot

Group 2 winner (1m4f) last term; beaten favourite in two runs in Britain with blinkers added this spring but he ran right up to his best when second to Passenger in 1m2f Chester Group 2 (good to firm; also acts on heavy) last time, with the pair well clear; solid chance.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

Read these next:

Royal Ascot day 1 tips: six horses to back on Tuesday

The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips at Royal Ascot on Tuesday

Royal Ascot tips 2024: Tuesday's best bets from Racing Post experts

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.