Royal Ascot tips 2024: Tuesday's best bets from Racing Post experts
Day one of Royal Ascot is upon us – but who do our top tipsters fancy most?
Our top three Royal Ascot tips for Tuesday's card
Yah Mo Be There
Coventry Stakes (Group 2), 6f
By Tom Segal
Plenty of guesswork is required when trying to unearth the winner of the Coventry Stakes (3.05), but the York novice won by Andesite looked a strong race and the runner-up Yah Mo Be There might be the one to side with for trainer Richard Spencer, who won this race with Rajasinghe in 2017.
Yah Mo Be There came with what looked like a winning run that day only to wander about when he hit the front, and that allowed Andesite to get back past him on the line. With that run under his belt and a decent draw in stall seven, everything looks in the Mohaather colt's favour.
Notable Speech
St James's Palace Stakes (Group 1), 1m
By Kevin Morley
The first two in the Guineas at Newmarket face off again and although Rosallion went one better in the Irish version next time, Notable Speech was a convincing winner on the Rowley Mile and is taken to confirm the form.
This is far from a match-race though, and Henry Longfellow, who may have needed the run in a messy race in the French Guineas, is also a major player.
Fox Journey
Copper Horse Handicap, 1m6f
By Paul Kealy
One at a short price I'm going to back on the day is Fox Journey in the Copper Horse Handicap (6.15).
Third in that very good Melrose won by Middle Earth last season, he might have blown his mark after gagging up at Newmarket last time, but he looked a class above there and might simply be yet another fast-improving, late-maturing type for Sir Michael Stoute.
