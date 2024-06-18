Racing Post logo
Free tips

Royal Ascot tips 2024: Tuesday's best bets from Racing Post experts

Day one of Royal Ascot is upon us – but who do our top tipsters fancy most?

Our top three Royal Ascot tips for Tuesday's card

Yah Mo Be There

Coventry Stakes (Group 2), 6f

By Tom Segal

Plenty of guesswork is required when trying to unearth the winner of the Coventry Stakes (3.05), but the York novice won by Andesite looked a strong race and the runner-up Yah Mo Be There might be the one to side with for trainer Richard Spencer, who won this race with Rajasinghe in 2017.

Yah Mo Be There came with what looked like a winning run that day only to wander about when he hit the front, and that allowed Andesite to get back past him on the line. With that run under his belt and a decent draw in stall seven, everything looks in the Mohaather colt's favour.

Silk
Yah Mo Be There15:05 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Richard Spencer

Royal Ascot free bets: Betfair offer

Notable Speech

St James's Palace Stakes (Group 1), 1m

By Kevin Morley

The first two in the Guineas at Newmarket face off again and although Rosallion went one better in the Irish version next time, Notable Speech was a convincing winner on the Rowley Mile and is taken to confirm the form.

This is far from a match-race though, and Henry Longfellow, who may have needed the run in a messy race in the French Guineas, is also a major player.

Silk
Notable Speech16:25 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Fox Journey

Copper Horse Handicap, 1m6f

By Paul Kealy

One at a short price I'm going to back on the day is Fox Journey in the Copper Horse Handicap (6.15).

Third in that very good Melrose won by Middle Earth last season, he might have blown his mark after gagging up at Newmarket last time, but he looked a class above there and might simply be yet another fast-improving, late-maturing type for Sir Michael Stoute.

Silk
Fox Journey18:15 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

Get £40 in free bet multiples with Betfair

Betfair are offering new customers £40 in free bet multiples when you place a £10 Sportsbook bet.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £40 in free bets to place on the big races at Royal Ascot. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

  1. Head over to Betfair through this link and click the 'Get Started' button
  2. Sign up for an account using code ZSKAOF and create your username and password
  3. Place a minimum £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of minimum EVS (2.0)
  4. Get £40 in free bet builders, accumulators or multiples to use on any sport

Betfair betting sign-up offer: the key terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the 2024 Betfair betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

  • 18+
  • New UK & ROI customers
  • Rewards valid for 30 days
  • Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify
  • T&Cs apply
  • Please gamble responsibly

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

