Royal Ascot day 1 tips: six horses to back on Tuesday
Tuesday's best bets at Royal Ascot by a team of our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Israr (5.40 Ascot)
A Group 2 winner last year, and most recently runner-up at that level to the exciting Passenger at Chester. Jim Crowley's mount ran to a Racing Post Rating of 119 there, sufficient to have won all but one of the six runnings of this Listed contest since it became a non-handicap.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Nusret (5.05 Ascot)
Joseph O'Brien's 139-rated hurdler has the potential to improve considerably for the marathon trip on fast ground.
Mark Brown
Dark horse
Darlinghurst (4.25 Ascot)
Last seen comfortably beating First Look and that form has been franked since, as First Look finished second in the Prix du Jockey Club. Judging by his penultimate win at Chantilly, the French-trained colt may be comfortable taking the lead, so he may be hard to pick off from the front.
Liam Watson
Speed figures
The Actor (3.05 Ascot)
Clocked the best figure of a juvenile this season to date when winning at Newmarket — a race where four of the five horses to have run subsequently won.
Craig Thake
The Punt nap
Notable Speech (4.25 Ascot)
He looked different class in the 2,000 Guineas on only his fourth career start. He still ran a little green, edging right in the closing stages, and you'd expect further improvement from Charlie Appleby's Classic winner. He'll be tough to beat.
Lee Sharp
Newmarket nap
Charyn (2.30 Ascot)
Was doing all his best work at the finish when second in the Lockinge Stakes last time and has since worked nicely on the summer gallop.
David Milnes
Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing
Read more . . .
Paul Kealy's Royal Ascot day 1 racing tips: Tuesday's play of the day
The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips at Royal Ascot on Tuesday
