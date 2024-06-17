Royal Ascot day 1 tips: six horses to back on Tuesday

Tuesday's best bets at Royal Ascot by a team of our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Israr (5.40 Ascot)

A Group 2 winner last year, and most recently runner-up at that level to the exciting Passenger at Chester. Jim Crowley's mount ran to a Racing Post Rating of 119 there, sufficient to have won all but one of the six runnings of this Listed contest since it became a non-handicap.

Paul Curtis

Israr 17:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Eyecatcher

Nusret (5.05 Ascot)

Joseph O'Brien's 139-rated hurdler has the potential to improve considerably for the marathon trip on fast ground.

Mark Brown

Nusret 17:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Dark horse

Darlinghurst (4.25 Ascot)

Last seen comfortably beating First Look and that form has been franked since, as First Look finished second in the Prix du Jockey Club. Judging by his penultimate win at Chantilly, the French-trained colt may be comfortable taking the lead, so he may be hard to pick off from the front.

Liam Watson

Darlinghurst 16:25 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Christophe Soumillon Tnr: J Reynier

Speed figures

The Actor (3.05 Ascot)

Clocked the best figure of a juvenile this season to date when winning at Newmarket — a race where four of the five horses to have run subsequently won.

Craig Thake

The Actor 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

The Punt nap

Notable Speech (4.25 Ascot)

He looked different class in the 2,000 Guineas on only his fourth career start. He still ran a little green, edging right in the closing stages, and you'd expect further improvement from Charlie Appleby's Classic winner. He'll be tough to beat.

Lee Sharp

Notable Speech 16:25 Ascot View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Newmarket nap

Charyn (2.30 Ascot)

Was doing all his best work at the finish when second in the Lockinge Stakes last time and has since worked nicely on the summer gallop.

David Milnes

Charyn 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Roger Varian

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing

Get £40 in free bet multiples with Betfair

Betfair are offering new customers £40 in free bet multiples when you place a £10 Sportsbook bet.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £40 in free bets to place on the big races at Royal Ascot. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Betfair through this link and click the 'Get Started' button Sign up for an account using code ZSKAOF and create your username and password Place a minimum £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of minimum EVS (2.0) Get £40 in free bet builders, accumulators or multiples to use on any sport

Betfair betting sign-up offer: the key terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the 2024 Betfair betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

18+

New UK & ROI customers

Rewards valid for 30 days

Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify

T&Cs apply

Please gamble responsibly

Read more . . .

Paul Kealy's Royal Ascot day 1 racing tips: Tuesday's play of the day

The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips at Royal Ascot on Tuesday

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.