The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips at Royal Ascot on Tuesday

Three horses to put in a multiple at Royal Ascot on Tuesday . . .

3.05 Royal Ascot

We’ve seen some fantastic winners of the Coventry Stakes over the years. However, this year there is no standout. While Cowardofthecounty and Camille Pissarro look promising, neither has done anything spectacular, and it could pay to find something at a bigger price. Amo Racing racing could have run Arizona Blaze, who beat Camille Pissarro last time, but it looks like he will go for the Norfolk. Instead, they run debutant Angelo Buonarroti, a €1,000,000 breeze purchase sired by Justify. You’d fancy him to be a lot better than most of these based on pedigree, and he is well worth backing each-way. Amo had a 150-1 two-year-old winner last year, and they could produce another shock.

3.45 Royal Ascot

The British sprint division hasn't been that strong in recent years, but we may have a new superstar in Big Evs. He won at Royal Ascot as a two-year-old last year and went on to land a Group 1 at the Breeders' Cup later in the season. He couldn't have done much more on his comeback at York, winning comfortably without ever looking in danger. He's still improving and is already rated higher than most of his older rivals.

4.25 Royal Ascot

The St James's Palace Stakes is set up to be the race of the day, with the English, Irish and French 2,000 Guineas winners turning up. None looked more impressive than English 2,000 winner Notable Speech, and he will be very tough to beat. He’s already beaten Rosallion, and given how he was still running green in front towards the end, you’d expect there is more improvement in him, and it’ll be improbable that Rosallion reverses the form. He looks special, and I’m expecting nothing else but for him to hammer this lot in spectacular fashion.

Read more . . .

Paul Kealy's Royal Ascot day 1 racing tips: Tuesday's play of the day

Royal Ascot day 1 tips: six horses to back on Tuesday

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.