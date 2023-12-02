The Morning Post: special guest Barry Geraghty joins our expert panel to preview the Coral Gold Cup and more

Join host Dave Orton for our brand new live and interactive betting show sponsored by William Hill.

Robbie Wilders and Kate Tracey are on the panel this week and will be joined by special guest Barry Geraghty to give their views and insight ahead of all the big races on ITV this weekend. We will also be speaking to deputy Ireland editor David Jennings, who will give us his analysis on the upcoming Irish action.

Watch The Morning Post here

Read these next:

2023 Coral Gold Cup at Newbury: the runners, the odds, the verdict

Nicky Henderson says Shishkin will be 'as good as gold' at Newcastle start as he goes back to basics for Rehearsal Chase

'This seems the perfect race for him' - why this horse can win the Coral Gold Cup plus tips for Saturday's other big races

Sign up here . Bet £10 and get £30. Credited as 3 x £10 bets. 18+. Play safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022. £30 bonus. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding virtual markets). Further terms apply . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.