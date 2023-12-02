Racing Post logo
The Morning Post

The Morning Post: special guest Barry Geraghty joins our expert panel to preview the Coral Gold Cup and more

Join host Dave Orton for our brand new live and interactive betting show sponsored by William Hill.

Robbie Wilders and Kate Tracey are on the panel this week and will be joined by special guest Barry Geraghty to give their views and insight ahead of all the big races on ITV this weekend. We will also be speaking to deputy Ireland editor David Jennings, who will give us his analysis on the upcoming Irish action.

Watch The Morning Post here

Published on 2 December 2023inThe Morning Post

Last updated 10:36, 2 December 2023

