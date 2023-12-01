'This seems the perfect race for him' - why this horse can win the Coral Gold Cup plus tips for Saturday's other big races

The Coral Gold Cup Handicap Chase (2.50 Newbury) is the big betting heat on Saturday and a typically competitive field has been declared for this valuable staying handicap chase.

Our top tipsters from the Racing Post Weekender have their say on the contest below, and give their best bets for some of Saturday's other big races . . .

Forecast odds: 14-1

By Sam Hardy

I am willing to put a line through Ahoy Senor’s last run when pulling up in last month’s Charlie Hall at Wetherby. He has an awful record on his seasonal return and is almost guaranteed to come on for that run and, although burdened with top weight as he drops into handicap company for the first time, he should have the class to land this prestigious contest.

Stolen Silver was impressive last time out and could be the biggest threat.

Ahoy Senor 14:50 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Derek Fox Tnr: Lucinda Russell

Forecast odds: 7-1

By James Hill

The more I think about it, the more this seems the perfect race for Mahler Mission. That was some performance he was putting up in the National Hunt Chase when coming down two out and this flat, galloping track is ideal. It could be he’ll improve for better ground.

Complete Unknown is the other potential blot on the handicap. Paul Nicholls will want some rain for him, but if it dries up a bit have a saver on Twig, who’s done nothing wrong over fences so far.

Mahler Mission 14:50 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Ben Harvey (3lb) Tnr: John C McConnell

Forecast odds: 14-1

By Maddy Playle

Strong stayer Our Power progressed pleasingly last year and should have more to offer after a pipe-opener at this track. He’s still only eight and is preferred to his stablemate Stolen Silver. Cloudy Glen is only 2lb higher than when winning this race in 2021, despite a very strong comeback run at Cheltenham.

Midnight River still has untapped potential over these sort of trips after a stellar campaign that ended in victory at Aintree

Our Power 14:50 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Adam Wedge Tnr: Sam Thomas

Forecast odds: 13-2

By Stuart Redding

It is 14 years since Paul Nicholls last won this with Denman but Complete Unknown looks an ideal candidate to end that barren spell. His only defeats over fences so far have come in Graded races and he added a third success at Newton Abbot in October.

That was an ideal prep-run for a race that has long been on his master trainer’s radar. Beauport is better than his recent reappearance suggests and 2021 winner Cloudy Glen is another with solid each-way credentials.

Complete Unknown 14:50 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

What about the rest of Saturday's cards at Newbury and Newcastle?

1.40 Newbury: Coral Racing Club Handicap Hurdle, 2m4½f

By Stuart Redding

Irish Hill gets the vote in this competitive handicap hurdle. He came up short when his sights were raised for big field handicaps at Cheltenham and Aintree but his recent reappearance was a step back in the right direction. The Paul Nicholls-trained gelding got tired in the closing stages but that was his first run since wind surgery and a 2lb drop in the weights can help his cause.

Irish Hill 13:40 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

2.15 Newbury: Coral Bet Bundles Intermediate Handicap Hurdle, 2m½f

By James Hill

Under Control’s the favourite and her form’s been boosted, although she won’t have the four-year-old allowance any more. Brentford Hope has the best Flat form on RPRs, though not by much from Celtic Art, who is better off at the weights and comes here off the back of a win at Lingfield. If they had some rain this week that would really suit him, and he’s overpriced.

Celtic Art 14:15 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Lorcan Williams Tnr: Jeremy Scott

3.05 Newcastle: BetMGM Rehearsal Handicap Chase, 2m7½f

By Stuart Redding

Shishkin will outclass these if starting but after last week’s misbehaviour that cannot be guaranteed. Elvis Mail could be a safer bet. He’s been running as well as ever recently, with a pair of Kelso victories either side of his summer holiday. He beat Highland Hunter easily last time and connections were quick to name this race as his likeliest next target.

Elvis Mail 15:05 Newcastle View Racecard Jky: Bruce Lynn (3lb) Tnr: N W Alexander

3.25 Newbury: Coral Get Closer To The Action Handicap Chase, 2m½f

By Sam Hardy

The Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained Master Chewy has impressed on both chase starts to date and looks the type to improve further. An easy winner on his chase debut at Aintree in October, he was just denied by Djelo next time out and a mark of 137 could underestimate him.

Master Chewy 15:25 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

