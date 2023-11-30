Confirmed runners and riders for Constitution Hill's return in the Fighting Fifth - plus who takes on Shishkin in the Rehearsal?

Superstar hurdler Constitution Hill will face four rivals as he makes his eagerly awaited comeback in the BetMGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle (1.55) at Newcastle on Saturday.

The reigning Champion Hurdler was a brilliant 12-length winner of the Grade 1 on his return last year and begins a similar path to the Cheltenham Festival, with Nico de Boinville booked to ride.

He will face off against classy mare Love Envoi , who finished second in the Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham behind Honeysuckle in March, but has not been seen since disappointing at Punchestown in April.

Mares' Novices' Hurdle heroine You Wear It Well has also been declared to run. The Jamie Snowden-trained six-year-old made a winning comeback in a Listed contest at Wetherby this month.

Not So Sleepy, who dead-heated with Epatante in the 2021 running, will contest the Fighting Fifth for the second time and will be ridden by Daryl Jacob, with regular partner Jonathan Burke riding Love Envoi. The Sandy Thomson-trained Benson completes the five-runner field.

Shishkin one of eight in Rehearsal Chase

Constitution Hill will be joined by fellow Nicky Henderson-trained stablemate Shishkin after he was declared for the BetMGM Rehearsal Handicap Chase (3.05) .

The nine-year-old dramatically refused to race in the 1965 Chase at Ascot last Saturday, and quickly turns out as he bids to get his campaign under way. He will carry top weight of 12st against seven rivals.

Last year's Paddy Power Gold Cup winner Ga Law has been declared to run for Jamie Snowden, who has left Datsalrightgino in the race too as his second preference.

He is set to contest the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury as his first preference, as is the Topham Chase winner Bill Baxter , who has also been left in the Rehearsal.

Fighting Fifth Hurdle confirmed runners and riders

Benson Ryan Mania

Constitution Hill Nico de Boinville

Not So Sleepy Daryl Jacob

Love Envoi Jonathan Burke

You Wear It Well Gavin Sheehan

Paddy Power: 1-6 Constitution Hill, 13-2 Love Envoi, 14 You Wear It Well, 20 Not So Sleepy, 66 Benson

Rehearsal Chase confirmed runners and riders

Shishkin Nico de Boinville

Ga Law Gavin Sheehan

Datsalrightgino (2nd preference) tbc

Elvis Mail Bruce Lynn

Ciel De Neige Richie McLernon

A Wave Of The Sea Jack Hogan

Empire Steel Danny McMenamin

Bill Baxter (2nd preference) Jonathan Burke

Sky Bet: 6-4 Shishkin, 4 Empire Steel, 7 Bill Baxter, 8 Elvis Mail, Ga Law, 9 Datsalrightgino, 20 A Wave Of The Sea, 25 Ciel De Neige



