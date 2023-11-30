Confirmed runners and riders for Constitution Hill's return in the Fighting Fifth - plus who takes on Shishkin in the Rehearsal?
Superstar hurdler Constitution Hill will face four rivals as he makes his eagerly awaited comeback in the BetMGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle (1.55) at Newcastle on Saturday.
The reigning Champion Hurdler was a brilliant 12-length winner of the Grade 1 on his return last year and begins a similar path to the Cheltenham Festival, with Nico de Boinville booked to ride.
He will face off against classy mare Love Envoi, who finished second in the Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham behind Honeysuckle in March, but has not been seen since disappointing at Punchestown in April.
Mares' Novices' Hurdle heroine You Wear It Well has also been declared to run. The Jamie Snowden-trained six-year-old made a winning comeback in a Listed contest at Wetherby this month.
Not So Sleepy, who dead-heated with Epatante in the 2021 running, will contest the Fighting Fifth for the second time and will be ridden by Daryl Jacob, with regular partner Jonathan Burke riding Love Envoi. The Sandy Thomson-trained Benson completes the five-runner field.
Shishkin one of eight in Rehearsal Chase
Constitution Hill will be joined by fellow Nicky Henderson-trained stablemate Shishkin after he was declared for the BetMGM Rehearsal Handicap Chase (3.05).
The nine-year-old dramatically refused to race in the 1965 Chase at Ascot last Saturday, and quickly turns out as he bids to get his campaign under way. He will carry top weight of 12st against seven rivals.
Last year's Paddy Power Gold Cup winner Ga Law has been declared to run for Jamie Snowden, who has left Datsalrightgino in the race too as his second preference.
He is set to contest the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury as his first preference, as is the Topham Chase winner Bill Baxter, who has also been left in the Rehearsal.
Fighting Fifth Hurdle confirmed runners and riders
Benson Ryan Mania
Constitution Hill Nico de Boinville
Not So Sleepy Daryl Jacob
Love Envoi Jonathan Burke
You Wear It Well Gavin Sheehan
Paddy Power: 1-6 Constitution Hill, 13-2 Love Envoi, 14 You Wear It Well, 20 Not So Sleepy, 66 Benson
Rehearsal Chase confirmed runners and riders
Shishkin Nico de Boinville
Ga Law Gavin Sheehan
Datsalrightgino (2nd preference) tbc
Elvis Mail Bruce Lynn
Ciel De Neige Richie McLernon
A Wave Of The Sea Jack Hogan
Empire Steel Danny McMenamin
Bill Baxter (2nd preference) Jonathan Burke
Sky Bet: 6-4 Shishkin, 4 Empire Steel, 7 Bill Baxter, 8 Elvis Mail, Ga Law, 9 Datsalrightgino, 20 A Wave Of The Sea, 25 Ciel De Neige
Festival winners in waiting? The Irish novices battling for Grade 1 glory at Fairyhouse this weekend
Shishkin set to run in the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle on Saturday as course faces prospect of freezing temperatures
Who will win the 2023 Coral Gold Cup at Newbury based on previous trends?
Confirmed runners and riders for the 2023 Coral Gold Cup at Newbury - plus a big-race tip and free bet
Which tracks are inspecting in Britain and Ireland and how are things looking for this weekend's jump racing?
Newbury to inspect at 7.30am on Friday for opening day of Coral Gold Cup meeting
Thoroughbred Group chair calls for more transparency after casting doubts over prize-money warning
Paul Nicholls and Sir Mark Prescott delighted as petition passes 100,000 - but HBF warns 'fight doesn't stop here'
