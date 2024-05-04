Watch live: Aidan O'Brien gives us the lowdown on big 2,000 Guineas hope City Of Troy
Aidan O'Brien joins us on The Morning Post to discuss his odds-on 2,000 Guineas favourite City Of Troy.
Tom Segal, Robbie Wilders & Charlie Poste are on the panel to give their views, insights and tips for the big races on ITV this weekend, including the first Classic of the Flat season.
We will also be speaking to deputy Irish editor David Jennings, who will give us his analysis and tips for Saturday's action.
Read these next:
'We're very happy with everything he's shown us' - Aidan O'Brien hopeful City Of Troy can live up to hype in 2,000 Guineas
'That's the winner of the 2,000 Guineas - he wins the Guineas and the Derby' - the best quotes on City Of Troy
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 4 May 2024inThe Morning Post
Last updated 09:59, 4 May 2024
- Watch: Aidan Coleman, Paul Kealy and Johnny Dineen run you through the upcoming action on The Morning Post
- Watch live: Aidan Coleman joins the panel on Scottish Grand National day at Ayr on The Morning Post
- Watch: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy mark your cards for the action on Grand National day at Aintree on The Morning Post
- Watch: Paul Kealy and Maddy Playle mark your cards for Saturday's ITV action on The Morning Post
- Watch: Robbie Wilders and Charlie Poste mark your cards for Saturday's ITV action on The Morning Post
- Qipco Guineas festival free bets: bag a £40 sign-up betting bonus from BetMGM for the 2,000 Guineas Stakes
- Punchestown festival day four Free Bets & Bonuses: grab £90 in betting offers for Champion Hurdle Day on Friday
- Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Offer: Get £60 in Free Bets from William Hill when you bet just £10
- Watch: Aidan Coleman, Paul Kealy and Johnny Dineen run you through the upcoming action on The Morning Post
- Watch live: Aidan Coleman joins the panel on Scottish Grand National day at Ayr on The Morning Post
- Watch: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy mark your cards for the action on Grand National day at Aintree on The Morning Post
- Watch: Paul Kealy and Maddy Playle mark your cards for Saturday's ITV action on The Morning Post
- Watch: Robbie Wilders and Charlie Poste mark your cards for Saturday's ITV action on The Morning Post
- Qipco Guineas festival free bets: bag a £40 sign-up betting bonus from BetMGM for the 2,000 Guineas Stakes
- Punchestown festival day four Free Bets & Bonuses: grab £90 in betting offers for Champion Hurdle Day on Friday
- Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Offer: Get £60 in Free Bets from William Hill when you bet just £10