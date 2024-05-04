Watch live: Aidan O'Brien gives us the lowdown on big 2,000 Guineas hope City Of Troy

Aidan O'Brien joins us on The Morning Post to discuss his odds-on 2,000 Guineas favourite City Of Troy.

Tom Segal, Robbie Wilders & Charlie Poste are on the panel to give their views, insights and tips for the big races on ITV this weekend, including the first Classic of the Flat season.

We will also be speaking to deputy Irish editor David Jennings, who will give us his analysis and tips for Saturday's action.

