The Morning Post
Watch: Aidan Coleman joins the panel on Scottish Grand National day at Ayr on The Morning Post
Graeme Rodway and Aidan Coleman are on the panel this week to give their views, insights and horse racing tips ahead of the racing from Ayr and Newbury on Saturday.
Watch The Morning Post here
Read this next:
2024 Scottish Grand National tips and predictions: why this horse can win at Ayr
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 20 April 2024inThe Morning Post
Last updated 09:30, 20 April 2024
Copy
more inThe Morning Post
- Watch: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy mark your cards for the action on Grand National day at Aintree on The Morning Post
- Watch: Paul Kealy and Maddy Playle mark your cards for Saturday's ITV action on The Morning Post
- Watch: Robbie Wilders and Charlie Poste mark your cards for Saturday's ITV action on The Morning Post
- Watch: Tom Segal and Mattie Batchelor mark your cards for Saturday's ITV4 action on The Morning Post
- Watch: Graeme Rodway and Robbie Wilders mark your cards for Saturday's ITV action on The Morning Post
more inBetting offers
- Manchester City vs Chelsea bet builder tips & best bets + get 40-1 for Man City to win: FA Cup free bets
- Scottish Grand National tips + £40 free bet for the racing at Ayr on Saturday
- CopyBet sign-up offer: Get £50 in free bets when you sign up and bet just £10 this April
- Atalanta vs Liverpool betting offer: Get £40 in Europa League free bets with Ladbrokes
more inThe Morning Post
- Watch: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy mark your cards for the action on Grand National day at Aintree on The Morning Post
- Watch: Paul Kealy and Maddy Playle mark your cards for Saturday's ITV action on The Morning Post
- Watch: Robbie Wilders and Charlie Poste mark your cards for Saturday's ITV action on The Morning Post
- Watch: Tom Segal and Mattie Batchelor mark your cards for Saturday's ITV4 action on The Morning Post
- Watch: Graeme Rodway and Robbie Wilders mark your cards for Saturday's ITV action on The Morning Post
more inBetting offers
- Manchester City vs Chelsea bet builder tips & best bets + get 40-1 for Man City to win: FA Cup free bets
- Scottish Grand National tips + £40 free bet for the racing at Ayr on Saturday
- CopyBet sign-up offer: Get £50 in free bets when you sign up and bet just £10 this April
- Atalanta vs Liverpool betting offer: Get £40 in Europa League free bets with Ladbrokes