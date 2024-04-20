Watch: Aidan Coleman joins the panel on Scottish Grand National day at Ayr on The Morning Post

Graeme Rodway and Aidan Coleman are on the panel this week to give their views, insights and horse racing tips ahead of the racing from Ayr and Newbury on Saturday.

Watch The Morning Post here

Read this next:

2024 Scottish Grand National tips and predictions: why this horse can win at Ayr

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.