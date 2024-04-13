The Morning Post
Watch: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy mark your cards for the action on Grand National day at Aintree on The Morning Post
Join host Dave Orton for our live and interactive betting show sponsored by William Hill.
Paul Kealy, Tom Segal and Charlie Poste are on the panel this week to give their views, insights and horse racing tips ahead of the Grand National on Saturday.
The panel also give their opinions on the other big races from Aintree on day three of the Grand National Festival.
Read this next:
Confirmed runners and riders for the 2024 Grand National at Aintree
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 13 April 2024inThe Morning Post
Last updated 12:09, 13 April 2024
Copy
more inThe Morning Post
- Watch: Paul Kealy and Maddy Playle mark your cards for Saturday's ITV action on The Morning Post
- Watch: Robbie Wilders and Charlie Poste mark your cards for Saturday's ITV action on The Morning Post
- Watch: Tom Segal and Mattie Batchelor mark your cards for Saturday's ITV4 action on The Morning Post
- Watch: Graeme Rodway and Robbie Wilders mark your cards for Saturday's ITV action on The Morning Post
- Watch live: Graeme Rodway and Paul Kealy mark your cards for Saturday's ITV action on The Morning Post
more inBetting offers
- Tote Grand National Free Bets: Get £10 free bet if your first bet loses + 50 Free Spins for Aintree
- Grand National 2024 Free Bets: Get £60 in free bets Today
- William Hill Grand National Free Bets: Get £10 in Free Bets for the Grand National + six each-way places
- Sky Bet Grand National Extra Places: Get Six Places Each-Way on Today’s Aintree Grand National
- Grand National 2024 Favourites: Leading Contenders + Grab £140 in Free Bets & Bonuses
more inThe Morning Post
- Watch: Paul Kealy and Maddy Playle mark your cards for Saturday's ITV action on The Morning Post
- Watch: Robbie Wilders and Charlie Poste mark your cards for Saturday's ITV action on The Morning Post
- Watch: Tom Segal and Mattie Batchelor mark your cards for Saturday's ITV4 action on The Morning Post
- Watch: Graeme Rodway and Robbie Wilders mark your cards for Saturday's ITV action on The Morning Post
- Watch live: Graeme Rodway and Paul Kealy mark your cards for Saturday's ITV action on The Morning Post
more inBetting offers
- Tote Grand National Free Bets: Get £10 free bet if your first bet loses + 50 Free Spins for Aintree
- Grand National 2024 Free Bets: Get £60 in free bets Today
- William Hill Grand National Free Bets: Get £10 in Free Bets for the Grand National + six each-way places
- Sky Bet Grand National Extra Places: Get Six Places Each-Way on Today’s Aintree Grand National
- Grand National 2024 Favourites: Leading Contenders + Grab £140 in Free Bets & Bonuses