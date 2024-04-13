Racing Post logo
The Morning Post

Watch: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy mark your cards for the action on Grand National day at Aintree on The Morning Post

Join host Dave Orton for our live and interactive betting show sponsored by William Hill.

Paul Kealy, Tom Segal and Charlie Poste are on the panel this week to give their views, insights and horse racing tips ahead of the Grand National on Saturday.

The panel also give their opinions on the other big races from Aintree on day three of the Grand National Festival.

Watch The Morning Post here

Confirmed runners and riders for the 2024 Grand National at Aintree 

Published on 13 April 2024

Last updated 12:09, 13 April 2024

