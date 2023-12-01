2023 Coral Gold Cup at Newbury: the runners, the odds, the verdict
One of the most prestigious handicaps of the jumps season takes place at Newbury on Saturday in the Coral Gold Cup (2.50). Future Gold Cup winners Denman, Bobs Worth and Native River feature on the honour roll – but who will come out on top this season?
2023 Coral Gold Cup: the full list of horses for Newbury
1 Ahoy Senor
Concedes lots of weight but can be a serious force if reproducing his best Grade 1 form
Trainer: Lucinda Russell
Jockey: Derek Fox
Forecast odds: 14-1
2 Stolen Silver
Had loads in hand when upped to extended 2m7f at Chepstow on return; entitled to respect
Trainer: Sam Thomas
Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies
Forecast odds: 12-1
3 Midnight River
Won competitive 3m1f handicap at Aintree in April and could still have more to offer
Trainer: Dan Skelton
Jockey: Harry Skelton
Forecast odds: 9-1
RP recommends
4 Dusart
Highly talented in 2021-22 season; not written off but others have more pressing cases
Trainer: Nicky Henderson
Jockey: James Bowen
Forecast odds: 16-1
5 Eldorado Allen
Reappearance 3rd at Ascot was eyecatching and he's well handicapped on last autumn's form
Trainer: Joe Tizzard
Jockey: Brendan Powell
Forecast odds: 20-1
6 Zanza
Won Grade 2 Denman here in February; could go well at favourite track now back over fences
Trainer: Philip Hobbs and Johnson White
Jockey: Micheal Nolan
Forecast odds: 16-1
7 Ga Law
Cheekpieces could help his jumping; on a competitive mark; first preference Newcastle 3.05
Trainer: Jamie Snowden
Jockey: Jonathan Burke
Forecast odds: 20-1
8 Complete Unknown
Grade 1 novice chase runner-up at Aintree in April and has potential off his current mark
Trainer: Paul Nicholls
Jockey: Harry Cobden
Forecast odds: 13-2
9 Mahler Mission
Leading when falling two out in NH Chase at Cheltenham; plenty to like about his claims
Trainer: John McConnell
Jockey: Ben Harvey
Forecast odds: 7-1
10 Remastered
Worth a second look given his record in this race but a return to form is needed
Trainer: David Pipe
Jockey: Jack Tudor
Forecast odds: 14-1
11 Datsalrightgino
Won 2m4f Grade 2 novice at Ayr in April and may well have staying potential; not ruled out
Trainer: Jamie Snowden
Jockey: Tom Cannon
Forecast odds: 20-1
12 Monbeg Genius
His Ultima third has worked out phenomenally well; had an excuse on Ascot reappearance
Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill
Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr
Forecast odds: 7-1
13 Kitty's Light
Completed notable marathon hat-trick this February/April; not ruled out now back chasing
Trainer: Christian Williams
Jockey: Nick Scholfield
Forecast odds: 16-1
14 Our Power
Form hit new heights last season and further improvement is possible; could be a threat
Trainer: Sam Thomas
Jockey: Adam Wedge
Forecast odds: 14-1
15 Twig
Progressive and runner-up at Cheltenham latest, but needs extra in this red-hot handicap
Trainer: Ben Pauling
Jockey: Beau Morgan
Forecast odds: 20-1
16 Stumptown
Runner-up in Kim Muir at Cheltenham; contender on that form but needs to get back on track
Trainer: Gavin Cromwell
Jockey: Danny Mullins
Forecast odds: 9-1
17 Cloudy Glen
Won this two years ago and second on recent reappearance, but this 10yo may be vulnerable
Trainer: Venetia Williams
Jockey: Charlie Deutsch
Forecast odds: 20-1
18 Bill Baxter
Four handicap wins last season; fair third on reappearance and retains potential
Trainer: Warren Greatrex
Jockey: Paul O'Brien
Forecast odds: 16-1
19 Max Flamingo
His form has been patchy since he won a novice chase at Killarney (2m7f, good) in May 2022
Trainer: Simon Torrens
Jockey: Francis Casey
Forecast odds: 50-1
20 Shakem Up'Arry
Made the frame at Cheltenham/Aintree in the spring but pulled up on last month's return
Trainer: Ben Pauling
Jockey: Ben Jones
Forecast odds: 25-1
Verdict: our top Coral Gold Cup betting tip
By Ben Hutton
The form of the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March has worked out exceptionally well and the clear third Monbeg Genius can fulfil the abundant promise he showed that day. He had an obvious excuse when badly hampered and pulled up at Ascot on his reappearance. Complete Unknown is second choice on account of the strong form shown when runner-up to Gerri Colombe in the Grade 1 Mildmay Novices' Chase at Aintree in April. Eldorado Allen is on a dangerous mark and is next on the list now going back left-handed, while the Sam Thomas-trained pair of Stolen Silver and Our Power are also respected, along with Mahler Mission and course specialist Zanza.
Published on 1 December 2023inFree tips
Last updated 13:00, 1 December 2023
