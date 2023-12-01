2023 Coral Gold Cup at Newbury: the runners, the odds, the verdict

One of the most prestigious handicaps of the jumps season takes place at Newbury on Saturday in the Coral Gold Cup (2.50) . Future Gold Cup winners Denman, Bobs Worth and Native River feature on the honour roll – but who will come out on top this season?

2023 Coral Gold Cup: the full list of horses for Newbury

1 Ahoy Senor

Concedes lots of weight but can be a serious force if reproducing his best Grade 1 form

Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Derek Fox

Forecast odds: 14-1

Ahoy Senor 14:50 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Derek Fox Tnr: Lucinda Russell

2 Stolen Silver

Had loads in hand when upped to extended 2m7f at Chepstow on return; entitled to respect

Trainer: Sam Thomas

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Forecast odds: 12-1

Stolen Silver 14:50 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Sam Thomas

3 Midnight River

Won competitive 3m1f handicap at Aintree in April and could still have more to offer

Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Forecast odds: 9-1

Midnight River 14:50 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

RP recommends

Sky Bet are paying SEVEN places on each-way bets on the Coral Gold Cup (2.50 Newbury, Saturday). That's three places more than standard each-way terms and one place better than every other bookmaker. New Sky Bet customers can get £30 in free bets when signing up for an account. Find out more here .

4 Dusart

Highly talented in 2021-22 season; not written off but others have more pressing cases

Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: James Bowen

Forecast odds: 16-1

Dusart 14:50 Newbury View Racecard Jky: James Bowen Tnr: Nicky Henderson

5 Eldorado Allen

Reappearance 3rd at Ascot was eyecatching and he's well handicapped on last autumn's form

Trainer: Joe Tizzard

Jockey: Brendan Powell

Forecast odds: 20-1

Eldorado Allen 14:50 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Brendan Powell Tnr: Joe Tizzard

6 Zanza

Won Grade 2 Denman here in February; could go well at favourite track now back over fences

Trainer: Philip Hobbs and Johnson White

Jockey: Micheal Nolan

Forecast odds: 16-1

Zanza 14:50 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Micheal Nolan Tnr: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

7 Ga Law

Cheekpieces could help his jumping; on a competitive mark; first preference Newcastle 3.05

Trainer: Jamie Snowden

Jockey: Jonathan Burke

Forecast odds: 20-1

Ga Law 14:50 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Jamie Snowden

8 Complete Unknown

Grade 1 novice chase runner-up at Aintree in April and has potential off his current mark

Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Forecast odds: 13-2

Complete Unknown 14:50 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

9 Mahler Mission

Leading when falling two out in NH Chase at Cheltenham; plenty to like about his claims

Trainer: John McConnell

Jockey: Ben Harvey

Forecast odds: 7-1

Mahler Mission 14:50 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Ben Harvey (3lb) Tnr: John C McConnell

10 Remastered

Worth a second look given his record in this race but a return to form is needed

Trainer: David Pipe

Jockey: Jack Tudor

Forecast odds: 14-1

Remastered 14:50 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Jack Tudor Tnr: David Pipe

11 Datsalrightgino

Won 2m4f Grade 2 novice at Ayr in April and may well have staying potential; not ruled out

Trainer: Jamie Snowden

Jockey: Tom Cannon

Forecast odds: 20-1

Datsalrightgino 14:50 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Tom Cannon Tnr: Jamie Snowden

12 Monbeg Genius

His Ultima third has worked out phenomenally well; had an excuse on Ascot reappearance

Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr

Forecast odds: 7-1

Monbeg Genius 14:50 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

Completed notable marathon hat-trick this February/April; not ruled out now back chasing

Trainer: Christian Williams

Jockey: Nick Scholfield

Forecast odds: 16-1

Kitty's Light 14:50 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Nick Scholfield Tnr: Christian Williams

14 Our Power

Form hit new heights last season and further improvement is possible; could be a threat

Trainer: Sam Thomas

Jockey: Adam Wedge

Forecast odds: 14-1

Our Power 14:50 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Adam Wedge Tnr: Sam Thomas

15 Twig

Progressive and runner-up at Cheltenham latest, but needs extra in this red-hot handicap

Trainer: Ben Pauling

Jockey: Beau Morgan

Forecast odds: 20-1

Twig 14:50 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Beau Morgan (5lb) Tnr: Ben Pauling

16 Stumptown

Runner-up in Kim Muir at Cheltenham; contender on that form but needs to get back on track

Trainer: Gavin Cromwell

Jockey: Danny Mullins

Forecast odds: 9-1

Stumptown 14:50 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Danny Mullins Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

17 Cloudy Glen

Won this two years ago and second on recent reappearance, but this 10yo may be vulnerable

Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Forecast odds: 20-1

Cloudy Glen 14:50 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Charlie Deutsch Tnr: Venetia Williams

18 Bill Baxter

Four handicap wins last season; fair third on reappearance and retains potential

Trainer: Warren Greatrex

Jockey: Paul O'Brien

Forecast odds: 16-1

Bill Baxter 14:50 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Paul O'Brien Tnr: Warren Greatrex

19 Max Flamingo

His form has been patchy since he won a novice chase at Killarney (2m7f, good) in May 2022

Trainer: Simon Torrens

Jockey: Francis Casey

Forecast odds: 50-1

Max Flamingo 14:50 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Simon Torrens Tnr: Francis Casey

Made the frame at Cheltenham/Aintree in the spring but pulled up on last month's return

Trainer: Ben Pauling

Jockey: Ben Jones

Forecast odds: 25-1

Shakem Up'Arry 14:50 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Ben Jones Tnr: Ben Pauling

Verdict: our top Coral Gold Cup betting tip

By Ben Hutton

The form of the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March has worked out exceptionally well and the clear third Monbeg Genius can fulfil the abundant promise he showed that day. He had an obvious excuse when badly hampered and pulled up at Ascot on his reappearance. Complete Unknown is second choice on account of the strong form shown when runner-up to Gerri Colombe in the Grade 1 Mildmay Novices' Chase at Aintree in April. Eldorado Allen is on a dangerous mark and is next on the list now going back left-handed, while the Sam Thomas-trained pair of Stolen Silver and Our Power are also respected, along with Mahler Mission and course specialist Zanza.

Monbeg Genius 14:50 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

Read these next:

Confirmed runners and riders for the 2023 Coral Gold Cup at Newbury - plus a big-race tip and free bet

Who wins the Coral Gold Cup? Assessing the strengths and weaknesses of the big-race contenders

Who will win the 2023 Coral Gold Cup at Newbury based on previous trends?

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.