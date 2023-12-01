Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Free tips

2023 Coral Gold Cup at Newbury: the runners, the odds, the verdict

One of the most prestigious handicaps of the jumps season takes place at Newbury on Saturday in the Coral Gold Cup (2.50). Future Gold Cup winners Denman, Bobs Worth and Native River feature on the honour roll – but who will come out on top this season?

2023 Coral Gold Cup: the full list of horses for Newbury

1 Ahoy Senor

Concedes lots of weight but can be a serious force if reproducing his best Grade 1 form

TrainerLucinda Russell
Jockey: Derek Fox
Forecast odds: 14-1

Silk
Ahoy Senor14:50 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Derek Fox Tnr: Lucinda Russell

2 Stolen Silver

Had loads in hand when upped to extended 2m7f at Chepstow on return; entitled to respect

TrainerSam Thomas
Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies
Forecast odds: 12-1

Silk
Stolen Silver14:50 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Sam Thomas

3 Midnight River

Won competitive 3m1f handicap at Aintree in April and could still have more to offer

TrainerDan Skelton
Jockey: Harry Skelton
Forecast odds: 9-1

Silk
Midnight River14:50 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

RP recommends

Image link

Sky Bet are paying SEVEN places on each-way bets on the Coral Gold Cup (2.50 Newbury, Saturday). That's three places more than standard each-way terms and one place better than every other bookmaker. New Sky Bet customers can get £30 in free bets when signing up for an account. Find out more here.

4 Dusart

Highly talented in 2021-22 season; not written off but others have more pressing cases

TrainerNicky Henderson
Jockey: James Bowen
Forecast odds: 16-1

Silk
Dusart14:50 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: James Bowen Tnr: Nicky Henderson

5 Eldorado Allen

Reappearance 3rd at Ascot was eyecatching and he's well handicapped on last autumn's form

TrainerJoe Tizzard
Jockey: Brendan Powell
Forecast odds: 20-1

Silk
Eldorado Allen14:50 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Brendan Powell Tnr: Joe Tizzard

6 Zanza

Won Grade 2 Denman here in February; could go well at favourite track now back over fences

TrainerPhilip Hobbs and Johnson White
Jockey: Micheal Nolan
Forecast odds: 16-1

Silk
Zanza14:50 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Micheal Nolan Tnr: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

7 Ga Law

Cheekpieces could help his jumping; on a competitive mark; first preference Newcastle 3.05

Trainer: Jamie Snowden
Jockey: Jonathan Burke
Forecast odds: 20-1

Silk
Ga Law14:50 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Jamie Snowden

8 Complete Unknown

Grade 1 novice chase runner-up at Aintree in April and has potential off his current mark

TrainerPaul Nicholls
Jockey: Harry Cobden
Forecast odds: 13-2

Silk
Complete Unknown14:50 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

9 Mahler Mission

Leading when falling two out in NH Chase at Cheltenham; plenty to like about his claims

TrainerJohn McConnell
Jockey: Ben Harvey
Forecast odds: 7-1

Silk
Mahler Mission14:50 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Harvey (3lb)Tnr: John C McConnell

10 Remastered

Worth a second look given his record in this race but a return to form is needed

TrainerDavid Pipe
Jockey: Jack Tudor
Forecast odds: 14-1

Silk
Remastered14:50 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Tudor Tnr: David Pipe

11 Datsalrightgino

Won 2m4f Grade 2 novice at Ayr in April and may well have staying potential; not ruled out

TrainerJamie Snowden
Jockey: Tom Cannon
Forecast odds: 20-1

Silk
Datsalrightgino14:50 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Cannon Tnr: Jamie Snowden

12 Monbeg Genius

His Ultima third has worked out phenomenally well; had an excuse on Ascot reappearance

TrainerJonjo O'Neill
Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr
Forecast odds: 7-1

Silk
Monbeg Genius14:50 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

13 Kitty's Light

Completed notable marathon hat-trick this February/April; not ruled out now back chasing

TrainerChristian Williams
Jockey: Nick Scholfield
Forecast odds: 16-1

Silk
Kitty's Light14:50 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Nick Scholfield Tnr: Christian Williams

14 Our Power

Form hit new heights last season and further improvement is possible; could be a threat

TrainerSam Thomas
Jockey: Adam Wedge
Forecast odds: 14-1

Silk
Our Power14:50 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Adam Wedge Tnr: Sam Thomas

15 Twig

Progressive and runner-up at Cheltenham latest, but needs extra in this red-hot handicap

TrainerBen Pauling
Jockey: Beau Morgan
Forecast odds: 20-1

Silk
Twig14:50 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Beau Morgan (5lb)Tnr: Ben Pauling

16 Stumptown

Runner-up in Kim Muir at Cheltenham; contender on that form but needs to get back on track

TrainerGavin Cromwell
Jockey: Danny Mullins
Forecast odds: 9-1

Silk
Stumptown14:50 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Danny Mullins Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

17 Cloudy Glen

Won this two years ago and second on recent reappearance, but this 10yo may be vulnerable

TrainerVenetia Williams
Jockey: Charlie Deutsch
Forecast odds: 20-1

Silk
Cloudy Glen14:50 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Charlie Deutsch Tnr: Venetia Williams

18 Bill Baxter

Four handicap wins last season; fair third on reappearance and retains potential

TrainerWarren Greatrex
Jockey: Paul O'Brien
Forecast odds: 16-1

Silk
Bill Baxter14:50 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Paul O'Brien Tnr: Warren Greatrex

19 Max Flamingo

His form has been patchy since he won a novice chase at Killarney (2m7f, good) in May 2022

TrainerSimon Torrens
Jockey: Francis Casey
Forecast odds: 50-1

Silk
Max Flamingo14:50 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Simon Torrens Tnr: Francis Casey

20 Shakem Up'Arry

Made the frame at Cheltenham/Aintree in the spring but pulled up on last month's return

TrainerBen Pauling
Jockey: Ben Jones
Forecast odds: 25-1

Silk
Shakem Up'Arry14:50 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Jones Tnr: Ben Pauling

Verdict: our top Coral Gold Cup betting tip

By Ben Hutton

The form of the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March has worked out exceptionally well and the clear third Monbeg Genius can fulfil the abundant promise he showed that day. He had an obvious excuse when badly hampered and pulled up at Ascot on his reappearance. Complete Unknown is second choice on account of the strong form shown when runner-up to Gerri Colombe in the Grade 1 Mildmay Novices' Chase at Aintree in April. Eldorado Allen is on a dangerous mark and is next on the list now going back left-handed, while the Sam Thomas-trained pair of Stolen Silver and Our Power are also respected, along with Mahler Mission and course specialist Zanza.

Silk
Monbeg Genius14:50 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

Read these next:

Confirmed runners and riders for the 2023 Coral Gold Cup at Newbury - plus a big-race tip and free bet 

Who wins the Coral Gold Cup? Assessing the strengths and weaknesses of the big-race contenders 

Who will win the 2023 Coral Gold Cup at Newbury based on previous trends? 

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Sam HendryDigital journalist

Published on 1 December 2023inFree tips

Last updated 13:00, 1 December 2023

icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips