The Front Page

Watch: Is premierisation the saviour of British racing? | The Front Page

Join Lee Mottershead, Jonathan Harding and James Stevens as they analyse three of the week's biggest stories.

James Stevens discusses changes to the fixture list in 2024, including the controversial premierisation plans.

Jonathan discusses the High Court injunction granted to the Jockey Club against protestors attempting to disrupt Saturday's Derby.

Lee Mottershead examines Willie Mullins' extraordinary domination of jump racing and considers its implications.

Published on 29 May 2023Last updated 16:20, 29 May 2023
icon
