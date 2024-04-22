The Front Page: where will Cheltenham Festival changes be made?
Imminent changes to the Cheltenham Festival race programme, the even more imminent crowning of Willie Mullins as British champion jumps trainer and whetting the appetite for the year's first Classics means this week's edition of The Front Page is certainly not short of material.
James Stevens digs deep into his midweek Cheltenham scoop as we try to predict how the 2025 festival will look following an admission from the Jockey Club that moves will be made to strengthen the meeting. Will races be axed, could others be amended and is it time to keep novices out of the handicaps?
Willie Mullins had a great time at Cheltenham, which is a major reason why he holds a clear lead in Britain's jumps trainers' championship. Lee Mottershead puts his achievement into context as the team asks what it will mean for the sport now and in the future if Mullins does indeed claim the title.
Finally we switch our attention to the Flat as Jonathan Harding assesses last week's Guineas trials before the panel busts a big myth about British Flat racing.
Watch The Front Page here
Published on 22 April 2024inThe Front Page
Last updated 16:46, 22 April 2024
