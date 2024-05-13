The Front Page: have we seen the winners of the Derby and Oaks?

An exclusive story in Sunday's Racing Post headlines this week's The Front Page.

Maddy Playle discusses how British racing is considering a radical new plan to monetize its top Flat events. The proposals involve racecourses ceding control of their most valuable assets to an international private equity or sovereign wealth fund.

France correspondent Scott Burton casts his eye over the Derby and the Oaks after a week of Classic trials at Chester, Lingfield and Leopardstown. Big performances from the likes of Los Angeles, Ambiente Friendly, You Got To Me and Forest Fairy come under the microscope.

West Country correspondent James Stevens reflects on an eventful week on track and highlights the importance of Mental Health Awareness week for racing and its participants.

