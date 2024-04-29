The Front Page: a crisis brewing at the Jockey Club

Joining the Front Page panel this week are Chris Cook, Lee Mottershead and host Tom Kerr.

A packed show begins with reflections on the sad news of Shishkin's death at Seven Barrows, before the panel discuss Willie Mullins' momentous achievement of becoming the first Irish-based British trainers' title winner for 70 years and asks: will he do it again next year?

Lee Mottershead tells us about his reveal-all report into internal unrest at the Jockey Club, Britain's most important racecourse group and the operator of Cheltenham and Epsom, at which financial blows and disagreements over strategy have sparked a crisis.

Finally, Chris laments the sport's efforts to promote its icons, prompted by the retirement of Olivier Peslier and the difficulty encountered unearthing old race footage of the gifted rider.

Watch The Front Page here



