The Front Page: better news in Britain on the gambling regulation front?
Two gripping Classics, the last great spring jumps festival and huge developments for racing and punters in Britain and Ireland are the talking points in a bumper edition of The Front Page.
Racing Post industry Bill Barber analyses the latest affordability checks news and stresses that many pitfalls may still lie ahead, while David Jennings paints a grim picture for Irish racing as an advertising ban becomes ever more likely.
Lee Mottershead leads the discussion on Guineas weekend at Newmarket, where Notable Speech and Elmalka were tremendous winners but City Of Troy, Ramatuelle and Tamfana made headlines for the wrong reasons.
The chat then turns to Punchestown, where Jack Kennedy became a worthy champion jockey and Galopin Des Champs succumbed once again to Fastorslow. For DJ, however, it is the dual Gold Cup winner who should be clear favourite to triumph back at Cheltenham next March.
Published on 6 May 2024inThe Front Page
Last updated 14:52, 6 May 2024
