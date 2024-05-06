The Front Page: better news in Britain on the gambling regulation front?

Two gripping Classics, the last great spring jumps festival and huge developments for racing and punters in Britain and Ireland are the talking points in a bumper edition of The Front Page.

Racing Post industry Bill Barber analyses the latest affordability checks news and stresses that many pitfalls may still lie ahead, while David Jennings paints a grim picture for Irish racing as an advertising ban becomes ever more likely.

Lee Mottershead leads the discussion on Guineas weekend at Newmarket, where Notable Speech and Elmalka were tremendous winners but City Of Troy, Ramatuelle and Tamfana made headlines for the wrong reasons.

The chat then turns to Punchestown, where Jack Kennedy became a worthy champion jockey and Galopin Des Champs succumbed once again to Fastorslow. For DJ, however, it is the dual Gold Cup winner who should be clear favourite to triumph back at Cheltenham next March.

Watch The Front Page here



Read these next:

Confirmed runners and riders for Wednesday's Chester Vase as Aidan O'Brien unleashes 12-1 Derby hopeful

What's on this week: Chester's May meeting and Lingfield Classic trials provide Epsom clues before Sunday's French Guineas

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.



