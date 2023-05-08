Watch: Crisis at the PJA - what's going on? | The Front Page

Join Lee Mottershead, Catherine Macrae and Jonathan Harding as they analyse three of the week’s biggest stories.

Catherine talks through a brilliant weekend at Newmarket, where Frankie Dettori, Oisin Murphy and Saeed Bin Suroor all proved a point in the opening Classics of the season.

Lee details the revelations and resignations after British riders revolted against the Professional Jockeys Association and Jonathan analyses the latest developments surrounding the gambling white paper – and it's not great news for racing or punters.

Read these next:

Stay ahead of the field with 50 per cent off the . Enjoy the Racing Post digital newspaper and award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing. Plus, make informed betting decisions with our expert tips and form study tools. Head to the and select 'Get Ultimate Monthly', then enter the code WELCOME2023 to get 50 per cent off your first three months*.

*Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code WELCOME2023.

First three payments will be charged at £19.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter.

Offer expires 31/12/2023. Customers wishing to cancel will need to contact us at least seven days before their subscription is due to renew.