The Front Page: Jockey Club cuts prize-money after Cheltenham crowds fall

We lead with some breaking news on a packed show this week in which Racing Post editor Tom Kerr is joined by West Country correspondent James Stevens and deputy Ireland editor David Jennings.

Kicking us off is a breaking story about Jockey Club prize-money cuts following a fall in Cheltenham Festival attendance that compounded the impact of affordability checks on betting turnover. We look at what it means for racing and where the sport goes from here.

The panel then turns to Aintree and Saturday's Grand National, with all the big talking points assessed including the paucity of the home challenge, impact of likely heavy ground, an enthralling trainers' title race and the panel's tips for the National.

Finally, we look at a couple of sad stories reminding us of the dangers jockeys face every day. Stefano Cherchi, just 23, tragically died following a fall in Canberra, while Aidan Coleman announced his retirement aged 35 following serious knee injuries.

Stefano Cherchi fundraiser: https://www.gofundme.com/f/stenafo-cherchi

The Graham Lee Racing Club: https://thegoodracing.co/product/graham-lee-racing-club/

