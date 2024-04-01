Racing Post logo
The Front Page

The Front Page: betting bombshell strengthens case against affordability checks

Reflections on a huge day of top international competition, analysis of grim financial figures for British racing and discussions on three important regulatory decisions are on the table in this week's edition of The Front Page.

Watch The Front Page here 

Read these next:

Revealed: the real cost of the huge fall in racing betting turnover 

'They just never activated at all' - Aidan O'Brien on Auguste Rodin's Meydan no-show 

Lucinda Russell relieved as Derek Fox is free to ride Corach Rambler in Grand National following whip ban delay 

Cheltenham Festival-winning trainer Tony Martin to lose licence for three months from May after breaking anti-doping rules 

Published on 1 April 2024inThe Front Page

Last updated 15:23, 1 April 2024

