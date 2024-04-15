I've always found the Grand National a hard watch - but this year's race was a real breath of fresh air
Despite being a lifelong jump-racing enthusiast, I have found the Grand National a hard race to watch. The gruelling and at times chaotic nature of the contest leads to its share of romantic results, but all too often it felt like the glory of success was embellished by the misfortune of fallers.
As a fan, it made each running a tense experience and the viewing became even more anxiety-inducing when I finally experienced the race with a vested interest during my time at a racing yard. Ten minutes can feel like a lifetime when hopes for a safe trip overwhelm any thoughts of success. Yes, there is nothing quite like the National, but that did not always feel like a good thing.
There has been a lot of contention over the last couple of days about the changing nature of jump racing's most famous race after I Am Maximus bolted to victory on Saturday. For some, it may have felt like a shadow of its former self after Grade 1 winners dominated the top four placings and 21 of the 32 runners crossed the line; for others, a National in which there were no fallers may have felt like a victory itself.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 15 April 2024inAnother View
Last updated 14:19, 15 April 2024
- Hats off to Aintree for celebrating the two heroes who saved the Grand National
- Aintree clerk of the course Sulekha Varma: why we decided to tweak the Grand National again
- Below-par Ballysax indicative of falling standards in Ireland's top Flat races
- How the IJF brought me to Jonathan Haynes - and allowed him to keep horses at the heart of his life
- Money matters when it comes to attracting foreign runners to our biggest races - but the little details help as well
- Hats off to Aintree for celebrating the two heroes who saved the Grand National
- Aintree clerk of the course Sulekha Varma: why we decided to tweak the Grand National again
- Below-par Ballysax indicative of falling standards in Ireland's top Flat races
- How the IJF brought me to Jonathan Haynes - and allowed him to keep horses at the heart of his life
- Money matters when it comes to attracting foreign runners to our biggest races - but the little details help as well