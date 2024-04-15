I've always found the Grand National a hard watch - but this year's race was a real breath of fresh air

Despite being a lifelong jump-racing enthusiast, I have found the Grand National a hard race to watch. The gruelling and at times chaotic nature of the contest leads to its share of romantic results, but all too often it felt like the glory of success was embellished by the misfortune of fallers.

As a fan, it made each running a tense experience and the viewing became even more anxiety-inducing when I finally experienced the race with a vested interest during my time at a racing yard. Ten minutes can feel like a lifetime when hopes for a safe trip overwhelm any thoughts of success. Yes, there is nothing quite like the National, but that did not always feel like a good thing.

There has been a lot of contention over the last couple of days about the changing nature of jump racing's most famous race after I Am Maximus bolted to victory on Saturday. For some, it may have felt like a shadow of its former self after Grade 1 winners dominated the top four placings and 21 of the 32 runners crossed the line; for others, a National in which there were no fallers may have felt like a victory itself.