Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race1 Min
14:30 KelsoHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race1 Min
14:30 KelsoHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAnother View
premium

I've always found the Grand National a hard watch - but this year's race was a real breath of fresh air

author image
Catherine MacraeReporter
I Am Maximus finished seven and a half lengths clear of Delta Work and Minella Indo
I Am Maximus (Paul Townend) wins the Grand NationalCredit: Edward Whitaker

Despite being a lifelong jump-racing enthusiast, I have found the Grand National a hard race to watch. The gruelling and at times chaotic nature of the contest leads to its share of romantic results, but all too often it felt like the glory of success was embellished by the misfortune of fallers. 

As a fan, it made each running a tense experience and the viewing became even more anxiety-inducing when I finally experienced the race with a vested interest during my time at a racing yard. Ten minutes can feel like a lifetime when hopes for a safe trip overwhelm any thoughts of success. Yes, there is nothing quite like the National, but that did not always feel like a good thing.

There has been a lot of contention over the last couple of days about the changing nature of jump racing's most famous race after I Am Maximus bolted to victory on Saturday. For some, it may have felt like a shadow of its former self after Grade 1 winners dominated the top four placings and 21 of the 32 runners crossed the line; for others, a National in which there were no fallers may have felt like a victory itself.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 15 April 2024inAnother View

Last updated 14:19, 15 April 2024

iconCopy
more inAnother View
more inAnother View