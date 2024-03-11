In The Know
Watch: Cheltenham Festival day one preview show with Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
Join Ross Brierley, Paul Kealy, Tom Segal and Coral's Simon Clare to preview day one of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.
Watch In The Know here
Read these next:
2024 Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival: the runners, the odds, the verdict
Willie Mullins day one acca: the 107-1 five-leg accumulator featuring the hot favourites on Tuesday at the Cheltenham Festival
Sign up here. 18+. New UK & ROI customers only. Minimum deposit £/€5. Minimum first £/€5 bet at minimum odds 1/2 to qualify for 1x £/€20 free bet. Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded. Free bet valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on 11 March 2024inIn The Know
Last updated 18:53, 11 March 2024
Copy
more inIn The Know
- Watch: top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy analyse the handicaps at the Cheltenham Festival
- Watch: top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy analyse the Champion Hurdle, Ryanair, Triumph Hurdle and more
- Watch: top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy analyse the Cheltenham Gold Cup, Baring Bingham, Turners and more
- Watch: preview and tipping show for Coral Trophy day at Kempton with Paul Kealy and Tom Segal
- Watch: top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy analyse the Supreme, Arkle and Champion Chase
more inIn The Know
- Watch: top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy analyse the handicaps at the Cheltenham Festival
- Watch: top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy analyse the Champion Hurdle, Ryanair, Triumph Hurdle and more
- Watch: top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy analyse the Cheltenham Gold Cup, Baring Bingham, Turners and more
- Watch: preview and tipping show for Coral Trophy day at Kempton with Paul Kealy and Tom Segal
- Watch: top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy analyse the Supreme, Arkle and Champion Chase