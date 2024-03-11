Racing Post logo
In The Know

Watch: Cheltenham Festival day one preview show with Tom Segal and Paul Kealy

Join Ross Brierley, Paul Kealy, Tom Segal and Coral's Simon Clare to preview day one of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.

Watch In The Know here

2024 Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival: the runners, the odds, the verdict  

Willie Mullins day one acca: the 107-1 five-leg accumulator featuring the hot favourites on Tuesday at the Cheltenham Festival 

Sign up here. 18+. New UK & ROI customers only. Minimum deposit £/€5. Minimum first £/€5 bet at minimum odds 1/2 to qualify for 1x £/€20 free bet. Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded. Free bet valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Published on 11 March 2024inIn The Know

Last updated 18:53, 11 March 2024

