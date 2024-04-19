In The Know
Watch: Scottish Grand National day preview show with top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
Join Ross Brierley, Paul Kealy, Tom Segal and Coral's Simon Clare to preview the 2024 Scottish Grand National.
Watch In The Know here
Confirmed runners and riders for the 2024 Scottish Grand National at Ayr - including six for Willie Mullins
Published on 19 April 2024
Last updated 19:00, 19 April 2024
