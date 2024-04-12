In The Know
Watch: Grand National day preview show with top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
Join Ross Brierley, Paul Kealy, Tom Segal and Coral's David Stevens to preview the 2024 Grand National at Aintree.
Watch In The Know here
Read this next:
2024 Grand National runners, tips and ratings: David Jennings' pinstickers' guide
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 12 April 2024inIn The Know
Last updated 19:17, 12 April 2024
Copy
more inIn The Know
- Watch: Grand National festival day two preview show with top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Watch: Grand National festival day one preview show with top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Watch: Cheltenham Festival day four preview show with Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Watch: Cheltenham Festival day three preview show with Tom Segal
- Watch: Cheltenham Festival day two preview show with Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
more inIn The Know
- Watch: Grand National festival day two preview show with top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Watch: Grand National festival day one preview show with top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Watch: Cheltenham Festival day four preview show with Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Watch: Cheltenham Festival day three preview show with Tom Segal
- Watch: Cheltenham Festival day two preview show with Tom Segal and Paul Kealy