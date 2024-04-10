Join Ross Brierley, Paul Kealy, Tom Segal and Coral's David Stevens to preview day one of the 2024 Grand National festival.

The panel give their best horse racing tips for the big week at Aintree.

Watch In The Know here

Read this next:

Shishkin and Gerri Colombe to clash in epic Aintree Bowl - plus Emmet Mullins is seeing 'very good signs' from novice Corbetts Cross

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.