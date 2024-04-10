In The Know
Watch: Grand National festival day one preview show with top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
Join Ross Brierley, Paul Kealy, Tom Segal and Coral's David Stevens to preview day one of the 2024 Grand National festival.
The panel give their best horse racing tips for the big week at Aintree.
Watch In The Know here

Shishkin and Gerri Colombe to clash in epic Aintree Bowl - plus Emmet Mullins is seeing 'very good signs' from novice Corbetts Cross
Published on 10 April 2024
Last updated 19:00, 10 April 2024
Watch: Cheltenham Festival day four preview show with Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
Watch: Cheltenham Festival day three preview show with Tom Segal
Watch: Cheltenham Festival day two preview show with Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
Watch: Cheltenham Festival day one preview show with Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
Watch: top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy analyse the handicaps at the Cheltenham Festival
