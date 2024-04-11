Racing Post logo
In The Know

Watch: Grand National festival day two preview show with top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy

Join Ross Brierley, Paul Kealy, Tom Segal and Coral's David Stevens to preview day two of the 2024 Grand National festival.

The panel give their best horse racing tips for the big week at Aintree.

Watch In The Know here

Read this next:

Confirmed runners and riders for day two of Aintree as Grand National topweight Conflated is declared for Melling Chase 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 11 April 2024inIn The Know

Last updated 17:30, 11 April 2024

