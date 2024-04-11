In The Know
Watch: Grand National festival day two preview show with top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
Join Ross Brierley, Paul Kealy, Tom Segal and Coral's David Stevens to preview day two of the 2024 Grand National festival.
The panel give their best horse racing tips for the big week at Aintree.
Watch In The Know here
Published on 11 April 2024inIn The Know
Last updated 17:30, 11 April 2024
