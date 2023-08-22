Tour Championship & Czech Masters | Steve Palmer’s Golf Betting Tips | The Sweet Spot

Steve Palmer is back and he joins Bruce Millington for the latest episode of the Sweet Spot, the weekly golf betting show from the Racing Post, bringing you all the best bets for this week's tournaments.

It's a big week on the PGA Tour as the top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings head to East Lake Golf Club, Georgia, to contest the season-ending Tour Championship.

Scottie Scheffler begins the event at ten under par but Steve thinks another superstar will be on top of the Tour Championship leaderboard on Sunday evening.

The DP World Tour action continues at the Czech Masters, where the presence of several Ryder Cup hopefuls makes for an intriguing contest at the Albatross Golf Resort.

Steve has four to follow in Prague while the team also look back at last week's action, including Viktor Hovland's stunning final round at the BMW Championship.

