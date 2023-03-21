Racing Post logo
The Sweet Spot

The Sweet Spot | WGC-Match Play, Corales Puntacana Championship & Jonsson Workwear Open

Steve Palmer joins Bruce Millington for the latest episode of the Racing Post's weekly golf tipping show

Bruce Millington and Steve Palmer are back to preview the week's biggest tournaments in another jam-packed episode of the Sweet Spot, the weekly golf tipping show from the Racing Post.

Scottie Scheffler is a warm favourite to retain his WGC-Match Play title off the back of his Players Championship success but has an elite field to contend with at Austin Country Club for what could be the last-ever WGC tournament. 

The matchplay format isn't everyone's cup of tea but Steve's two selections have shown they are up for the challenge in the past as he goes with a pair of Americans to continue the United States' recent WGC domination.

Elsewhere, the PGA Tour's offering is the Corales Puntacana Championship from the Dominican Republic, which could soon be called home by Steve's top pick. 

Last but not least is the Jonsson Workwear Open on the DP World Tour and Steve is banking on a strong home challenge from the South African contingent at Steyn City.

The Sweet Spot team also reflect on last week's tournaments, picking out who caught the eye, while debating the future of LIV Golf after another underwhelming offering from the breakaway tour.

Chris RiversRacing Post Sport
Published on 21 March 2023Last updated 15:45, 21 March 2023
