The Sweet Spot | Travelers Championship & BMW International | Golf Betting Tips

Award-winning golf tipster Steve Palmer joins Bruce Millington to discuss all the happenings in the world of golf in another jam-packed edition of the Sweet Spot, the weekly golf betting show from the Racing Post.

There are three tournaments to preview this week, but before Steve delivers his best bets, there's an opportunity to look back on Wyndham Clark's victory at the US Open. Steve says there's the potential for Clark to add to his maiden Major down the line as the team also examine another near-miss for Rory McIlroy.

The Sweet Spot then turns its attention to this week's action, starting with the PGA Tour's Travelers Championship and Steve has four runners at TPC River Highlands, led by an individual with a fondness for the Connecticut course.

The DP World Tour's offering comes from Munich and the Racing Post's top golf tipster has another four to follow at the BMW International Open, including one man who has already tasted victory in Germany this year.

Last but not least, the team cast their eye over the Women's PGA Championship and discuss the best bets for the second LPGA Major of the year.

