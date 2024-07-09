- More
The Sweet Spot | Scottish Open golf tips & more as Steve Palmer bids to follow up a 25-1 winner
Steve Palmer joins Dave Clark for the latest episode of the Racing Post's weekly golf tipping show, sponsored by AK Bets.
Don't miss the latest episode of the Sweet Spot, the weekly golf betting show from the Racing Post sponsored by AK Bets, as in-form golf guru Steve Palmer and Dave Clark return to discuss all the best bets for a bumper four tournaments.
Steve landed a 25-1 beauty last week when Davis Thompson won the John Deere Classic and our golf expert is on hand to recap all the action from that event plus the DP World Tour's BMW International Open, where Ewen Ferguson landed a third DP World Tour victory.
However, the Sweet Spot team have not got too much time to bask in last week's success as there are four events to get stuck into this week – the Scottish Open, the ISCO Championship, LIV Golf Andalucia and the fourth LPGA Major of the year, the Evian Championship.
The co-sanctioned Scottish Open takes centre stage and all eyes will be on the returning Rory McIlroy. Steve has two to follow at the Renaissance Club but is the Northern Irishman a part of his staking plan? You'll have to listen to the Sweet Spot to find out.
It's a week for dynamic duos as Steve also has two selections for each of the week's other three events including a pair of Major champions who look overpriced in Andalucia.
Make sure to click the link above to listen to the Sweet Spot, sponsored by AK Bets, or visit the Racing Post YouTube channel.
- Spain vs France Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: get 50-1 odds on Maignan to make 1+ saves
- The best Euro 2024 free bets & bonuses: grab up to £405 + get double 50-1 boosted odds for Euro 2024 semi-finals
- Get £50 in Euro 2024 free bets when you bet £10 on the semi-finals with CopyBet
- Euro 2024 semi-finals betting offer: claim £50 in free bets when you bet £10 with Paddy Power
