The Sweet Spot | RBC Heritage | Golf Betting Tips

It was an enthralling Masters and Steve Palmer and Bruce Millington are back to discuss all the big golf stories on this week's edition of the Sweet Spot.

The boys will reflect on Jon Rahm's four-shot victory at Augusta and all the fallout from the first Major of the year to see if it provided any pointers to who may be the next player to follow in the Spaniard's footsteps and don the Green Jacket.

Most of the PGA Tour's top stars will be straight back into action at the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town, where the tight fairways and small putting surfaces will provide a different test to the one the big names faced at Augusta National.

Steve goes through his top tips as Jordan Spieth attempts to keep his hands on the trophy he won by beating Patrick Cantlay in a playoff last year

