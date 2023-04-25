The Sweet Spot | Mexico Open, Korea Championship & LIV Golf Singapore | Golf Betting Tips

With Steve Palmer enjoying a well-earned break, Bruce Millington is joined by the Racing and Football Outlook's star golf tipster Joe Champion for the latest edition of the Sweet Spot, the Racing Post's weekly golf tipping show.

It's another busy week on the golfing calendar with three tournaments to preview, but before the team delves into those latest offerings there's a chance to reflect on last weekend's action as Joe and Bruce study the fallout from the Zurich Classic, ISPS Handa Championship, Chevron Championship and LIV Golf Adelaide.

Joe then takes us through his selections for the Mexico Open, discussing why he's more than happy to be on the side of the pre-tournament favourite for the PGA Tour event.

Attention then turns towards the Korea Championship as the DP World Tour makes its first stop in South Korea in a decade. Joe has picked out four to follow, all of whom teed it up in last week's Handa Championship.

Last but not least is LIV Golf Singapore and the RFO's top tipster is siding with a runner with plenty of experience of Sentosa Golf Club as part of his two-pronged attack.

