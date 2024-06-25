The Sweet Spot | Italian Open, Rocket Mortgage Classic & US Senior Open | Golf Betting Tips

It is another busy week in the world of golf and there is no better place to start it than watching our brilliant golf betting podcast The Sweet Spot, sponsored by AK Bets.

Our golfing guru Steve Palmer is back this week with Dave Clark and he has all the best bets for three tournaments - the Italian Open, the Rocket Mortgage Classic and the US Senior Open.

The boys will be on hand to discuss what came out of last week's KLM Open, where Guido MIgliozzi took the prize, a stirring Travelers Championship, where Scottie Scheffler claimed yet another big prize, and a strong performance from Tyrrell Hatton as he claimed his first victory on the LIV Tour in Nashville.

It will then be time for Steve to dive into the big action this week and he has plenty of top tips and things to look out for in the three events.

