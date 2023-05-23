The Sweet Spot | Charles Schwab, Dutch Open, LIV DC & Senior PGA Championship | Golf Betting Tips

It's a jam-packed week on the golfing scene with no fewer than four tournaments to look forward to and the US PGA Championship to reflect on. Jack Reeve and Steve Palmer are on hand to guide punters through it all in the latest edition of the Sweet Spot, the Racing Post's weekly golf tipping show.

The PGA Tour heads to Forth Worth, Texas, this week for a star-studded edition of the Charles Schwab Challenge with Scottie Scheffler the favourite to make amends for his narrow miss at the US PGA in his adopted home state.

Steve has four selections going to post with a two-time major champion desperate to get back in the winners' enclosure his headline selection for the event.

The Racing Post's golf guru also has four runners in the KLM Open in the Netherlands, where the sibling of a major champion looks a big price to claim top prize.

There's also the latest LIV Golf event to take a look at with Brooks Koepka set to tee it up fresh from his US PGA Championship success, while the Sweet Spot team also pick out three fancied to follow at the Senior PGA Championship.

If that wasn't enough, Jack and Steve find time to dissect the US PGA Championship, picking out which players caught their eye in New York last week.

