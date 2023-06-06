Racing Post logo
The Sweet Spot

The Sweet Spot | Canadian Open & Scandinavian Mixed | Golf betting tips

Steve Palmer joins Jack Reeve for the latest episode of the Racing Post's weekly golf tipping show

It's another busy week of golf and Jack Reeve is joined by Steve Palmer to discuss all the potential best bets for the Canadian Open and the Scandinavian Mixed in the latest episode of the Sweet Spot.

There is a week to go until the third Major of the year, the US Open, and while many of the game's stars are taking the week off, Rory McIlroy is gunning for a third successive Canadian Open

And the DP World Tour action is a bit different as male and female players line up for the Scandinavian Mixed in Sweden, which was won by local LPGA star Linn Grant by nine shots last year.

There are plenty of other markets for the boys to discuss too, so make sure you don't miss out on the best golf betting podcast anywhere.

Ian WilkersonRacing Post Sport
Published on 6 June 2023Last updated 16:18, 6 June 2023
