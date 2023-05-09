The Sweet Spot | Byron Nelson, Soudal Open, LIV Tulsa & Regions Tradition | Golf Betting Tips

Bruce Millington teams up with golf guru Steve Palmer for this week's edition of the Sweet Spot, the Racing Post's weekly golf tipping show, where Steve bids to follow up last week's 18-1 Italian Open winner Adrian Meronk.

It's a busy week in the golfing world and the Sweet Spot team are on hand with all the best bets for the Byron Nelson, Soudal Open, LIV Tulsa and Regions Tradition.

The team also analyse the movers and shakers from last week's Wells Fargo Championship and Italian Open - discussing Meronk's victory and his hopes of a Ryder Cup spot, as well as Wyndham Clark's Quail Hollow win.

Follow us on Twitter