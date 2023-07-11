The Sweet Spot | Scottish Open, Barbasol Championship & Kaulig Companies Championship | Golf betting tips

We are only a week away from the final Major of the year, but there is still so much for Steve Palmer and Bruce Millington to discuss in the best golf betting podcast, the Sweet Spot.

After seeing what we can take from last week's John Deere Classic and Made In Himmerland, the boys dive deep into the Scottish Open, which has attracted an elite field with the battle for the Claret Jug at Royal Liverpool looming large on the horizon.

Steve has some big-priced fancies for the North Berwick showdown and, as if that wasn't enough, there is also the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky, which despite lacking the big names, looks an intriguing betting heat.

Fans of seniors golf will want to know who to back for the Kaulig Companies Championship, so look no further as Steve provides all the top pointers to consider for a successful week of golf betting.

