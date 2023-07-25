The Sweet Spot | 3M Open, Senior Open & Evian Championship | Golf Betting Tips

Jack Reeve is joined by Steve Palmer for the latest episode of the Sweet Spot, the weekly golf tipping podcast from the Racing Post, to discuss all the best bets from this week's tournaments including the 3M Open on the PGA Tour.

The Sweet Spot team look back at the final men's Major of 2023, the Open Championship, which was won in dominant fashion by Brian Harman. Steve offers all his Open takes and his verdict on Harman's Hoylake heroics as well as the co-sanctioned Barracuda Championship, where rising star Akshay Bhatia claimed his first PGA Tour title.

The 3M Open is the headline tournament in a three-event week and Steve has five fancies for TPC Twin Cities, including a Swedish slugger who has caught the eye with his performances since turning professional earlier in the season.

There is no DP World Tour action until mid-August but the women of the LPGA are back in Major action at the Evian Championship while Steve fancies a crowd favourite to contend for the Senior Open Championship at Royal Porthcawl.

