The Sweet Spot | Valspar Championship, SDC Championship & LIV Golf Tucson | Golf Betting Tips

Racing Post golf guru Steve Palmer is joined by Bruce Millington for this week's edition of the Sweet Spot, the weekly golf tipping show from the Racing Post.

Best mates Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth head the betting for Florida's Valspar Open, while the DP World Tour stays in Africa after last week's Kenya Open, heading to South Africa for the SDC Championship. Meanwhile, the LIV golfers are in action in Tucson.

The team also reflect on the Players Championship and Kenya Open from last week, analysing who stood out, as well as who underperformed. Steve gives us his best predictions for this week's tournaments, including other selections who could be worth backing in the markets.

