The Sweet Spot | Players Championship & Kenya Open | Golf betting tips

Bruce Millington joins Racing Post golf guru Steve Palmer for the latest episode of the Sweet Spot, the weekly golf tipping show from the Racing Post.

It is one of the biggest weeks of the year so far with a stellar field set to assemble for the Players Championship, which is hailed as the fifth Major.

World number one Jon Rahm will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing show at last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational, while Rory McIlroy will aim to go one better than the second spot he earned at Bay Hill when he tees it up in a tournament which he won in 2019.

However, Steve believes the European stars could be eclipsed by homegrown talent in the last big tournament before all eyes turn to Augusta and next month's Masters.

There is also action on the DP World Tour, which heads to Africa for the Kenya Open, and the boys will also look back on who starred at last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational and Puerto Rico Open

