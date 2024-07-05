Wimbledon day six predictions: Saturday's tennis betting tips

Where to watch

Wimbledon day six preview

The Wimbledon third round concludes on Saturday and seven-time champion Novak Djokovic will be determined to put in a more convincing display against Alexei Popyrin than he posted in his four-set victory over Britain’s Jacob Fearnley.

Alexander Zverev is the other big gun in action from the men’s draw and he takes on British number two Cameron Norrie, who outclassed compatriot Jack Draper in straight sets in round two.

World number one Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur, runner-up in the last two seasons at the All England Club, are the headline acts in the women’s draw.

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard vs Emil Ruusuvuori predictions

It could be a memorable day for the French with four male players in action and big-serving youngster Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard can lead the way with victory over Emil Ruusuvuori.

The 20-year-old has come a long way in a short space of time, winning his maiden ATP Tour title in May and climbing up to 58th in the world rankings.

Standing at 6ft 8in, it will come as no surprise to see that Perricard’s secret weapon is his serve and he wasn’t broken in his opening two wins over Sebastian Korda and Yoshihito Nishioka.

Perricard fired in 51 aces in his five-set victory over American seed Korda and added another 27 in his straight-sets triumph over Nishioka, so it is tough to see how the Finnish player can live with him.

Ruusuvuori needed five sets to see off Mackenzie McDonald in round one while his second-round scalp of Stefanos Tsitsipas can be overlooked with the Greek a frequent struggler on the grass.

Arthur Fils vs Roman Safiullin predictions

Another French player with a bright future is 20-year-old Arthur Fils and he can showcase his talents by beating Roman Safiullin in a match featuring at least four sets.

Fils had match point when Hubert Hurkacz retired from their round-two contest and he was superb in the crunch moments, saving 13 of the Pole’s 17 break-point opportunities.

The world number 34 looks a natural on the big stage and he should have the measure of Safiullin, who had lost five successive matches before Wimbledon.

However, Safiullin was a quarter-finalist at the All England Club last season and both players have won a set in his last six matches, suggesting that he may be able to delay defeat.

Iga Swiatek vs Yulia Putintseva predictions

While top seed Swiatek will be expected to stretch her winning run to 22 matches and saunter into the last 16, she may be dragged into a battle by Yulia Putintseva.

Five-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek is at her most vulnerable on grass, having made only one Wimbledon quarter-final, and in Putintseva she meets an in-form opponent that thrives under the conditions.

The Kazakh underdog won a grass-court title in Birmingham in the build-up to this major and her opening two wins over Angelique Kerber and Katerina Siniakova suggest that a handicap start of +5.5 games may seriously underestimate her.

Swiatek has won her opening two assignments 2-0 but Sofia Kenin and Petra Martic stayed within that 5.5-game handicap.

