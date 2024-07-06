Wimbledon day seven predictions: Sunday's tennis betting tips

Where to watch

Live on BBC, from 11am Sunday

Best bets

Emma Raducanu -4.5 games handicap v Lulu Sun

1pt 4-7 general

Carlos Alcaraz to win 3-1 v Ugo Humbert

1pt 23-10 general

Coco Gauff to win 2-0 v Emma Navarro

1pt 4-5 bet365

Madison Keys -2.5 games handicap v Jasmine Paolini

1pt 4-5 bet365

Wimbledon day seven preview

There's a major story developing at Wimbledon this year and that is the return to peak form of Britain's Emma Raducanu.

Men's top seed Jannik Sinner, third seed Carlos Alcaraz and women's second seed Coco Gauff are all in action on day seven at the All England Club.

But the resurgence of 2021 US Open heroine Raducanu – she was playing well in her prep events but this is a different story – has quite rightly been dominating headlines, given what a force she is when her game comes together.

Lulu Sun vs Emma Raducanu predictions

Raducanu's reward for her 6-2 6-3 third-round victory over ninth seed Maria Sakkari is a date with qualifier Lulu Sun.

The New Zealand-born Swiss-raised Sun, 23, fought back from a set down to surprise Qinwen Zheng in round one and it was a similar story in round two against fellow qualifier Yuliia Starodubtseva.

Sun merits plenty of respect going into her first last-16 Slam singles appearance, but she is likely to need to step up on her 7-6 7-6 third-round defeat of Lin Zhu in order to keep tabs on Raducanu.

The British phenom made the last 16 of Wimbledon a couple of months before she went all the way at Flushing Meadows three years ago.

And after dropping only three games against useful Belgian Elise Mertens in round two, it looks pretty clear that Raducanu was intent on peaking at her home major, especially considering the way she has exploded into top form.

She was backable at 200-1 last month and anyone who has supported her for Wimbledon glory this year has every right to be hopeful because her groundstrokes and self-belief are a match for anyone when she gets it right.

Carlos Alcaraz v Ugo Humbert predictions

Ugo Humbert finished off his third-round clash with Brandon Nakashima yesterday, but while the Frenchman is still going in the right direction a date with Wimbledon defending champion and last month's French Open hero Carlos Alcaraz is likely to be beyond the 16th seed.

Alcaraz was taken to five sets by Frances Tiafoe, but the American is a hugely capable performer at this level and any sort of victory was a good result for the Spaniard.

His next outing is likely to involve much less arduous and Alcaraz should dominate Humbert, who is usually a calmer opponent on court, with less fuss so back the favourite to triumph in four sets.

Emma Navarro v Coco Gauff predictions

Emma Navarro is capable of standing up to most opponents on the WTA Tour, but fellow American Gauff may prove too strong as they face off for a place in the quarter-finals.

US Open champion Gauff first came to notice at Wimbledon in 2019 when upsetting Venus Williams on her way to a fourth-round appearance.

Gauff is back in the last 16 of the grass-court Slam this year but she's a much more complete performer now than she was then. And after dropping no more than four games against each of her first three opponents in SW19 so far, she could be mightily difficult to dislodge in her title quest.

The Atlanta native is asked to give up a start of 4.5 games on the handicap and that could become problematic if New Yorker Navarro wins a set. So it’s probably wiser to simply back the favourite to win in straight sets, which seems more likely to happen than not.

Jasmine Paolini v Madison Keys predictions

French Open runner-up Jasmine Paolini is showing what a fine competitor she is on any terrain, but the gallant Italian may find Madison Keys tough to stop in round four.

Slam singles maiden Keys has yet to hold it all together well enough to lift a major trophy. But she's good enough to win at the highest level and Paolini may struggle to live with the American on a surface which suits Keys' game.

The favourite is asked to successfully concede Paolini a start of 2.5 handicap games and she could be up to doing that.

