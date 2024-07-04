Wimbledon day five predictions: Friday's tennis betting tips

Where to watch

Emma Raducanu to beat Maria Sakkari

2pts 8-11 Hills

Carlos Alcaraz to win & both players to win a set vs Frances Tiafoe

1pt 13-10 bet365

Three sets in Diana Shnaider vs Emma Navarro

1pt 11-10 bet365

Wimbledon day five preview

Friday sees the start of the third round at Wimbledon and leading the British charge is Emma Raducanu, who takes on ninth seed Maria Sakkari in the women's singles.

In the men's singles, first and third seed Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are in action and take on Miomir Kecmanovic and Frances Tiafoe respectively.

Emma Raducanu vs Maria Sakkari predictions

Raducanu is no stranger to handling external pressure - expectations around the Briton exploded after her US Open triumph in 2021 - and she can keep a cool head in her third-round battle with Sakkari.

This is the first time Raducanu has reached the third round of a Grand Slam since she went the distance at Flushing Meadows as a teenager but she looks like she will relish this opportunity.

The 21-year-old elected to skip the French Open this year, focusing instead on her grass-court preparations and that resulted in runs to the semi-finals of the Nottingham Open and quarter-finals of the Eastbourne International.

Raducanu is looking sharp again and after her 6-1 6-2 second-round demolition of Elise Mertens, she can justify favouritism against Sakkari, who lost their only previous meeting at the US Open three years ago.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Frances Tiafoe predictions

All England Club defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has reeled off successive straight-set wins to make the third round at Wimbledon, but he could face sterner resistance from 29th seed Frances Tiafoe.

Enthusiasm around Tiafoe was tempered going into the season's third Slam - he lost his only match at the Queen's Club against Rinky Hijikata - but the American was impressive against last-64 foe Borna Coric last time out.

Tiafoe won 87 per cent of his points on his first serve in that outing and showed glimpses of the kind of form which has made the Maryland native a threat in Grand Slams before, so back the powerful 29th seed to win a set in defeat to the French Open champion.

Diana Shnaider vs Emma Navarro predictions

Emma Navarro made light work of Naomi Osaka last time out, winning 6-4 6-1 against the four-time Grand Slam singles heroine, but the Spaniard should be wary of a reunion with Diana Shnaider in the third round.

Navarro could go deep in the women's singles at Wimbledon this year and cut a composed figure against Osaka, but her next opponent Shnaider defeated her in three sets in the semi-finals in the Bad Homburg grass-court prep event last week.

Shnaider went on to win that tournament and has since blitzed 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens 6-1 6-1 in the second round at Wimbledon.

There may not be a lot between these players, so backing the match to go the distance could be prudent.

