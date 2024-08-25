- More
US Open day one predictions, odds and tennis betting tips: Rublev can make flying start
Free tennis tips, best outright bets and analysis for day one of the US Open at Flushing Meadows in New York.
Best bet
Amanda Anisimova to beat Qinwen Zheng
1pt 6-4 Betfair, Paddy Power
Andrey Rublev -6.5 games vs Thiago Seyboth Wild
1pt 8-11 bet365
Jiri Lehecka -1.5 sets vs Marton Fucsovics
1pt Evs Betfair, Paddy Power
US Open day one preview
The wonderfully unpredictable US Open starts on Monday with action in the bottom halves of the men's and women's competitions.
Defending champion Novak Djokovic anchors the bottom half of the men's event and opens against qualifier Radu Albot, while in the women's event all eyes will be on in-form Aryna Sabalenka, who takes on qualifier Priscilla Hon.
Qinwen Zheng vs Amanda Anisimova
American talents are always worth monitoring at Flushing Meadows and wildcard Amanda Anisimova could make a statement in her opener against Qinwen Zheng.
It has been a glorious season for Zheng, who was an Australian Open finalist at the start of the year and won gold at the Paris Olympics but she has struggled with the switch back to the hard courts and was underwhelming at the WTA Cincinnati.
Anisimova has been building toward this Grand Slam with a quarter-final run at the Washington Citi Open before she made the final of the women's National Bank Open in Toronto, beating Aryna Sabalenka en route.
Her hard-hitting can be a handful and she is overpriced to win.
Andrey Rublev vs Thiago Seyboth Wild
Andrey Rublev is a four-time quarter-finalist at the US Open and he can make light work of opening opponent Thiago Seyboth Wild.
Rublev was runner-up at the men's National Bank Open in Montreal before carving a path to the quarter-finals in Cincinnati and he can cover his games handicap against the undercooked Brazilian.
Marton Fucsovics vs Jiri Lehecka
Only three times in eight years has Marton Fucsovics made it beyond the first round of the US Open and he could again fall at the first hurdle against Jiri Lehecka.
Lehecka is 32nd seed at Flushing Meadows and can be a danger on the harder surface, as demonstrated in the Cincinnati Masters.
He reached the last 16 of that event, easing past Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in the process, and he is worth a bet giving up 1.5 sets on the handicap against his Hungarian counterpart.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
- US Open women's outright winner odds, predictions and tennis betting tips: Anisimova ready to join ranks of major champions
- US Open men's outright winner odds, predictions and tennis betting tips
- ATP Winston-Salem Open and WTA Cleveland predictions, odds and tennis betting tips
- ATP & WTA Cincinnati predictions, odds and tennis betting tips
- National Bank Open predictions, odds and tennis betting tips
