US Open day one predictions, odds and tennis betting tips: Rublev can make flying start

US Open day one preview

The wonderfully unpredictable US Open starts on Monday with action in the bottom halves of the men's and women's competitions.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic anchors the bottom half of the men's event and opens against qualifier Radu Albot, while in the women's event all eyes will be on in-form Aryna Sabalenka, who takes on qualifier Priscilla Hon.

Qinwen Zheng vs Amanda Anisimova

American talents are always worth monitoring at Flushing Meadows and wildcard Amanda Anisimova could make a statement in her opener against Qinwen Zheng.

It has been a glorious season for Zheng, who was an Australian Open finalist at the start of the year and won gold at the Paris Olympics but she has struggled with the switch back to the hard courts and was underwhelming at the WTA Cincinnati.

Anisimova has been building toward this Grand Slam with a quarter-final run at the Washington Citi Open before she made the final of the women's National Bank Open in Toronto, beating Aryna Sabalenka en route.

Her hard-hitting can be a handful and she is overpriced to win.

Andrey Rublev vs Thiago Seyboth Wild

Andrey Rublev is a four-time quarter-finalist at the US Open and he can make light work of opening opponent Thiago Seyboth Wild.

Rublev was runner-up at the men's National Bank Open in Montreal before carving a path to the quarter-finals in Cincinnati and he can cover his games handicap against the undercooked Brazilian.

Marton Fucsovics vs Jiri Lehecka

Only three times in eight years has Marton Fucsovics made it beyond the first round of the US Open and he could again fall at the first hurdle against Jiri Lehecka.

Lehecka is 32nd seed at Flushing Meadows and can be a danger on the harder surface, as demonstrated in the Cincinnati Masters.

He reached the last 16 of that event, easing past Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in the process, and he is worth a bet giving up 1.5 sets on the handicap against his Hungarian counterpart.

